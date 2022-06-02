Jet Blast Deflectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A jet blast deflector (JBD) or blast fence is a safety device that redirects the high energy exhaust from a jet engine to prevent damage and injury. The structure must be strong enough to withstand heat and high speed air streams as well as dust and debris carried by the turbulent air.Without a deflector, jet blast can be dangerous to people, equipment and other aircraft.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jet Blast Deflectors in global, including the following market information:

The global Jet Blast Deflectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiberglass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Blast Deflectors include BDI, Transpo Industries, Blast-EX, Blastwall, Sheetala Infrastructure and Valis Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Blast Deflectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

