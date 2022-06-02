Tuna Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tuna extract is potent and dark in colour and is sourced. It has higher salt content than other fish protein hydrolysates at 12.9% with a protein content of 52% and a moisture content of 32% and a low lipid (Fat) content. However, much like most other marine resources, may be subject to negligible variation in nutritional profile, the range of which is in the accompanied product specification. Antioxidant properties are also an advantage of tuna proteins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuna Extract in global, including the following market information:

The global Tuna Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tuna Extract include Nikken Foods, AABaits, CC MOORE, Blakes Baits, ESELNARA, MOZA Organic, Sajo Group, TC Union Agrotech and Northern Baits. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tuna Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tuna Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tuna Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tuna Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tuna Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tuna Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tuna Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tuna Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tuna Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tuna Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tuna Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tuna Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tuna Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tuna Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tuna Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tuna Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tuna Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tuna Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Liquid

4.1.3 Powder

4.2 By Type – Global Tuna Extr

