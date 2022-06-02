Tc-99 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tc-99 in global, including the following market information:

Global Tc-99 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tc-99 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/145443/global-tc-forecast-market-2022-2028-874

Global top five Tc-99 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tc-99 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radioactive Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tc-99 include NRG, NTP Radioisotopes, ANSTO, Nordion, IRE, Curium Pharma and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tc-99 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tc-99 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tc-99 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radioactive Source

Radiopharmaceutical

Global Tc-99 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tc-99 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Santific Research

Others

Global Tc-99 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tc-99 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tc-99 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tc-99 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tc-99 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tc-99 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NRG

NTP Radioisotopes

ANSTO

Nordion

IRE

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145443/global-tc-forecast-market-2022-2028-874

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tc-99 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tc-99 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tc-99 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tc-99 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tc-99 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tc-99 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tc-99 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tc-99 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tc-99 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tc-99 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tc-99 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tc-99 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tc-99 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tc-99 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tc-99 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tc-99 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tc-99 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Radioactive Source

4.1.3 Radiopharmaceutical

4.2 By Type – Global Tc-99 Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Tc-99 Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Ty

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145443/global-tc-forecast-market-2022-2028-874

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/