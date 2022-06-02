Third-generation Refrigerants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Third-generation Refrigerants such as R134a, R32, R23, R410A, R404A, etc. have been successfully replaced as the refrigerants. Third-generation Refrigerants are called as HFC Refrigerants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-generation Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Third-generation Refrigerants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Third-generation Refrigerants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

R125 Refrigerants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Third-generation Refrigerants include Chemours, Arkema, Daikin, Mexichem, Honeywell, Linde, Zhejiang Juhua, Dongyue Group and Sanmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Third-generation Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

R125 Refrigerants

R134a Refrigerants

R32 Refrigerants

R410a Refrigerants

Others

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Conditioner

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Third-generation Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Third-generation Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Third-generation Refrigerants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Third-generation Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Arkema

Daikin

Mexichem

Honeywell

Linde

Zhejiang Juhua

Dongyue Group

Sanmei

Sinochem Group

Meilan Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Third-generation Refrigerants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Third-generation Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Third-generation Refrigerants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Third-generation Refrigerants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Third-generation Refrigerants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Third-generation Refrigerants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Third-generation Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Third-generation Refrigerants Companies

