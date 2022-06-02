By 2028,the Global Crude Heparin Market Size is Estimated to be USD 7722.5 Million

Heparin is one of the oldest drugs currently in widespread clinical use. Heparin prevents the blood from clotting and is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. It is also used as part of the treatment of myocardial infarction and unstable angina. Another application of heparin is an inner surface anticoagulant on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machines.

Crude heparin is the starting material intended for further processing by FDA drug establishments into heparin sodium USP API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), not a finished drug product. The scope of this news is mainly about Crude Heparin, Crude heparin is the upstream raw material for heparin.

The global Crude Heparin market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3855.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7722.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period 2022-2028. Overall, the Crude Heparin products performance is positive with the current environment status.

There are two different types of Crude Heparin. The market can be segmented into: Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin, Bovine Heparin and Others. Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin is almost the only used and efficient types and took 99.13% market share in 2021. By application, LMWH is the largest consumer group, with market share of 89.51% in 2021.

Currently, there are many players in this market. Bioiberica, Shenzhen Hepalink, Sanofi, Nanjing King-friend, Fengrun Biological Technology, Aspen Oss, Hebei Changshan Biochemical, Changzhou Qianhong, Hepac (Darling Ingredients), Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical, Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals and some others are playing important roles in Crude Heparin industry. The market is dispersed for now and is seeing to be more concentrated in the future.

Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Crude Heparin will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated in the future.

