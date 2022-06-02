Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Industrial Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

The global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyanoacrylates Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Industrial Adhesive include 3M, Henkel, DIC Corporation, Huntsman, Solvay SA, BASF SE, Bostik, Hitachi Chemical and Mitsubishi Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Industrial Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Industrial Adhesive Companies

3.8

