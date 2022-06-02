Synthetic Food Preservatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Food Preservatives in global, including the following market information:

The global Synthetic Food Preservatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benzoates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Food Preservatives include Kemin, Galactic, Kerry Group, Celanese, Jungbunzlauer Suisse Ag, Corbion, Chihon Biotechnology, Chinova Bioworks and TATE & LYLE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Food Preservatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Food Preservatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Food Preservatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Food Preservatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Food Preservatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Food Preservatives Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

