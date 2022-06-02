Insights on the Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings. This report focuses on global and United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Epoxy Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Silicone Coatings

Multi-polymeric Matrix Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application

Metals

Petrochemical

Energy & Power

Automotive

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

RPM International Inc

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Belzona

Presserv Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesSpray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theSpray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesSpray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Epoxy Coatings

2.1.2 Acrylic Coatings

2.1.3 Silicone Coatings

2.1.4 Multi-polymeric Matrix Coatings

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Metals

3.1.2 Petrochemical

3.1.3 Energy & Power

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Construction

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

7.2 Jotun A/S

7.2.1 Jotun A/S Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jotun A/S Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jotun A/S Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jotun A/S Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.2.5 Jotun A/S Recent Development

7.3 Hempel A/S

7.3.1 Hempel A/S Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hempel A/S Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hempel A/S Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hempel A/S Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.3.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

7.4 RPM International Inc

7.4.1 RPM International Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 RPM International Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 RPM International Inc Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 RPM International Inc Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.4.5 RPM International Inc Recent Development

7.5 PPG Industries Inc.

7.5.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 PPG Industries Inc. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 PPG Industries Inc. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.5.5 PPG Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.6.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.6.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

7.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Belzona

7.9.1 Belzona Corporation Information

7.9.2 Belzona Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Belzona Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Belzona Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.9.5 Belzona Recent Development

7.10 Presserv Group

7.10.1 Presserv Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Presserv Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Presserv Group Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Presserv Group Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Products Offered

7.10.5 Presserv Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Distributors

8.3 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Distributors

8.5 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

