High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Sputtering Target Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor include Linde, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Materion, Honeywell, Ningbo Jiangfeng, ULVAC, TOSOH, Luvata and Hitachi Metals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Sputtering Target Material
Non-metal Sputtering Target Material
Alloy Sputtering Target Material
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Vehicle Electronics
Communication Electronics
Others
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linde
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Materion
Honeywell
Ningbo Jiangfeng
ULVAC
TOSOH
Luvata
Hitachi Metals
Sumitomo Chemical
Plansee SE
FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
Umicore Thin Film Products
GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Sputtering Target for Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
