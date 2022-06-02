Soft Mattress Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Soft Mattress market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soft Mattress market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Soft Mattress market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359480/soft-mattress

Segment by Type

Memory Foam Mattresses

Latex Mattress

Other

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Serta Simmons Bedding

TEMPUR SEALY

HILDING ANDERS

CORSICANA

Xilinmen

BRECKLE

MENGSHEN

pikolin

sleep number

DeRUCCI

AIRLAND

Ruf-Betten

KING KOIL

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Soft Mattress consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Soft Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Soft Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soft Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Soft Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Soft Mattress companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soft Mattress Product Introduction

1.2 Global Soft Mattress Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Soft Mattress Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Soft Mattress Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Soft Mattress Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Soft Mattress Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Soft Mattress Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Soft Mattress in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Soft Mattress Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Soft Mattress Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Soft Mattress Industry Trends

1.5.2 Soft Mattress Market Drivers

1.5.3 Soft Mattress Market Challenges

1.5.4 Soft Mattress Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Soft Mattress Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Memory Foam Mattresses

2.1.2 Latex Mattress

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Soft Mattress Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Soft Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Soft Mattress Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Soft Mattress Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Soft Mattress Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Soft Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Soft Mattress Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Use

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Soft Mattress Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Soft Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Soft Mattress Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Soft Mattress Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Soft Mattress Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Soft Mattress Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Soft Mattress Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Soft Mattress Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Soft Mattress Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Soft Mattress Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Soft Mattress Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Soft Mattress Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Soft Mattress Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Soft Mattress Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Soft Mattress in 2021

4.2.3 Global Soft Mattress Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Soft Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Soft Mattress Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Soft Mattress Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Soft Mattress Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Soft Mattress Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Soft Mattress Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Soft Mattress Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Soft Mattress Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Soft Mattress Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Soft Mattress Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Soft Mattress Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Soft Mattress Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Soft Mattress Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Soft Mattress Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Soft Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Mattress Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Soft Mattress Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Soft Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Soft Mattress Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Soft Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Mattress Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Serta Simmons Bedding

7.1.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Corporation Information

7.1.2 Serta Simmons Bedding Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Serta Simmons Bedding Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.1.5 Serta Simmons Bedding Recent Development

7.2 TEMPUR SEALY

7.2.1 TEMPUR SEALY Corporation Information

7.2.2 TEMPUR SEALY Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TEMPUR SEALY Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TEMPUR SEALY Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.2.5 TEMPUR SEALY Recent Development

7.3 HILDING ANDERS

7.3.1 HILDING ANDERS Corporation Information

7.3.2 HILDING ANDERS Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 HILDING ANDERS Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 HILDING ANDERS Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.3.5 HILDING ANDERS Recent Development

7.4 CORSICANA

7.4.1 CORSICANA Corporation Information

7.4.2 CORSICANA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CORSICANA Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CORSICANA Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.4.5 CORSICANA Recent Development

7.5 Xilinmen

7.5.1 Xilinmen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xilinmen Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Xilinmen Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Xilinmen Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.5.5 Xilinmen Recent Development

7.6 BRECKLE

7.6.1 BRECKLE Corporation Information

7.6.2 BRECKLE Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BRECKLE Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BRECKLE Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.6.5 BRECKLE Recent Development

7.7 MENGSHEN

7.7.1 MENGSHEN Corporation Information

7.7.2 MENGSHEN Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MENGSHEN Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MENGSHEN Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.7.5 MENGSHEN Recent Development

7.8 pikolin

7.8.1 pikolin Corporation Information

7.8.2 pikolin Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 pikolin Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 pikolin Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.8.5 pikolin Recent Development

7.9 sleep number

7.9.1 sleep number Corporation Information

7.9.2 sleep number Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 sleep number Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 sleep number Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.9.5 sleep number Recent Development

7.10 DeRUCCI

7.10.1 DeRUCCI Corporation Information

7.10.2 DeRUCCI Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DeRUCCI Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DeRUCCI Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.10.5 DeRUCCI Recent Development

7.11 AIRLAND

7.11.1 AIRLAND Corporation Information

7.11.2 AIRLAND Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AIRLAND Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AIRLAND Soft Mattress Products Offered

7.11.5 AIRLAND Recent Development

7.12 Ruf-Betten

7.12.1 Ruf-Betten Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ruf-Betten Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ruf-Betten Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ruf-Betten Products Offered

7.12.5 Ruf-Betten Recent Development

7.13 KING KOIL

7.13.1 KING KOIL Corporation Information

7.13.2 KING KOIL Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 KING KOIL Soft Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 KING KOIL Products Offered

7.13.5 KING KOIL Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Soft Mattress Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Soft Mattress Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Soft Mattress Distributors

8.3 Soft Mattress Production Mode & Process

8.4 Soft Mattress Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Soft Mattress Sales Channels

8.4.2 Soft Mattress Distributors

8.5 Soft Mattress Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359480/soft-mattress

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States