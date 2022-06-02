Wood Floors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wood Floors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Floors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wood Floors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359476/wood-floors

Segment by Type

Solid Wood Floor

Bamboo Flooring

Cork Floor

Wood Plastic Floor

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

MOHAWK FLOORING

BEASLEY GROUP

Tarkett

SHAW FLOORS

Krono-Original

GIANT FLOOR

SOMERSET

CLASSEN

power dekor

Der

SOLID WOOD

NATURE HOME

SHIYOU FLOORING

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Wood Floors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wood Floors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wood Floors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wood Floors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wood Floors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Wood Floors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Floors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wood Floors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wood Floors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wood Floors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wood Floors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wood Floors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wood Floors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wood Floors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wood Floors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wood Floors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wood Floors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wood Floors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wood Floors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wood Floors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wood Floors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wood Floors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solid Wood Floor

2.1.2 Bamboo Flooring

2.1.3 Cork Floor

2.1.4 Wood Plastic Floor

2.2 Global Wood Floors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wood Floors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wood Floors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wood Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wood Floors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wood Floors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wood Floors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wood Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wood Floors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Wood Floors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wood Floors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wood Floors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wood Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wood Floors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wood Floors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wood Floors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wood Floors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wood Floors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wood Floors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wood Floors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wood Floors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wood Floors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wood Floors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wood Floors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wood Floors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wood Floors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wood Floors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wood Floors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wood Floors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wood Floors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Floors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wood Floors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wood Floors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wood Floors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wood Floors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wood Floors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wood Floors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wood Floors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wood Floors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wood Floors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wood Floors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wood Floors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wood Floors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wood Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wood Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Floors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wood Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wood Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wood Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wood Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Floors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Floors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MOHAWK FLOORING

7.1.1 MOHAWK FLOORING Corporation Information

7.1.2 MOHAWK FLOORING Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MOHAWK FLOORING Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MOHAWK FLOORING Wood Floors Products Offered

7.1.5 MOHAWK FLOORING Recent Development

7.2 BEASLEY GROUP

7.2.1 BEASLEY GROUP Corporation Information

7.2.2 BEASLEY GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BEASLEY GROUP Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BEASLEY GROUP Wood Floors Products Offered

7.2.5 BEASLEY GROUP Recent Development

7.3 Tarkett

7.3.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tarkett Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tarkett Wood Floors Products Offered

7.3.5 Tarkett Recent Development

7.4 SHAW FLOORS

7.4.1 SHAW FLOORS Corporation Information

7.4.2 SHAW FLOORS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SHAW FLOORS Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SHAW FLOORS Wood Floors Products Offered

7.4.5 SHAW FLOORS Recent Development

7.5 Krono-Original

7.5.1 Krono-Original Corporation Information

7.5.2 Krono-Original Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Krono-Original Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Krono-Original Wood Floors Products Offered

7.5.5 Krono-Original Recent Development

7.6 GIANT FLOOR

7.6.1 GIANT FLOOR Corporation Information

7.6.2 GIANT FLOOR Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GIANT FLOOR Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GIANT FLOOR Wood Floors Products Offered

7.6.5 GIANT FLOOR Recent Development

7.7 SOMERSET

7.7.1 SOMERSET Corporation Information

7.7.2 SOMERSET Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SOMERSET Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SOMERSET Wood Floors Products Offered

7.7.5 SOMERSET Recent Development

7.8 CLASSEN

7.8.1 CLASSEN Corporation Information

7.8.2 CLASSEN Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CLASSEN Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CLASSEN Wood Floors Products Offered

7.8.5 CLASSEN Recent Development

7.9 power dekor

7.9.1 power dekor Corporation Information

7.9.2 power dekor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 power dekor Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 power dekor Wood Floors Products Offered

7.9.5 power dekor Recent Development

7.10 Der

7.10.1 Der Corporation Information

7.10.2 Der Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Der Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Der Wood Floors Products Offered

7.10.5 Der Recent Development

7.11 SOLID WOOD

7.11.1 SOLID WOOD Corporation Information

7.11.2 SOLID WOOD Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SOLID WOOD Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SOLID WOOD Wood Floors Products Offered

7.11.5 SOLID WOOD Recent Development

7.12 NATURE HOME

7.12.1 NATURE HOME Corporation Information

7.12.2 NATURE HOME Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NATURE HOME Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NATURE HOME Products Offered

7.12.5 NATURE HOME Recent Development

7.13 SHIYOU FLOORING

7.13.1 SHIYOU FLOORING Corporation Information

7.13.2 SHIYOU FLOORING Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SHIYOU FLOORING Wood Floors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SHIYOU FLOORING Products Offered

7.13.5 SHIYOU FLOORING Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wood Floors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wood Floors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wood Floors Distributors

8.3 Wood Floors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wood Floors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wood Floors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wood Floors Distributors

8.5 Wood Floors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359476/wood-floors

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States