Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market size is estimated to be worth US$ 943.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1126.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Below 25 cc/r accounting for % of the Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Scope and Market Size

Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Below 25 cc/r

25~40 cc/r

Above 40 cc/r

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

DENSO

SANDEN

Hanon Systems

Aotecar

Shanghai Highly

Vaqoung

Zhengzhou Yuebo

Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi

Yinmao

Shanghai Benling

Shanghai Velle

Kreisen

Everland

Guiyou New Energy

Sichuan TianQuan

Valeo

Suzhou Zhongcheng

Shsongz

Shanghai Guangyu

MAHLE

Mitsubishi

Brose

Welling

Panasonic

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressorscompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Below 25 cc/r

2.1.2 25~40 cc/r

2.1.3 Above 40 cc/r

2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DENSO

7.1.1 DENSO Corporation Information

7.1.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DENSO Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DENSO Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.1.5 DENSO Recent Development

7.2 SANDEN

7.2.1 SANDEN Corporation Information

7.2.2 SANDEN Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SANDEN Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SANDEN Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.2.5 SANDEN Recent Development

7.3 Hanon Systems

7.3.1 Hanon Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hanon Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hanon Systems Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hanon Systems Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.3.5 Hanon Systems Recent Development

7.4 Aotecar

7.4.1 Aotecar Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aotecar Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aotecar Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aotecar Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.4.5 Aotecar Recent Development

7.5 Shanghai Highly

7.5.1 Shanghai Highly Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shanghai Highly Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shanghai Highly Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shanghai Highly Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.5.5 Shanghai Highly Recent Development

7.6 Vaqoung

7.6.1 Vaqoung Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vaqoung Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vaqoung Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vaqoung Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.6.5 Vaqoung Recent Development

7.7 Zhengzhou Yuebo

7.7.1 Zhengzhou Yuebo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhengzhou Yuebo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zhengzhou Yuebo Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhengzhou Yuebo Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.7.5 Zhengzhou Yuebo Recent Development

7.8 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi

7.8.1 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.8.5 Jiangsu Yinhe Tongzhi Recent Development

7.9 Yinmao

7.9.1 Yinmao Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yinmao Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yinmao Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yinmao Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.9.5 Yinmao Recent Development

7.10 Shanghai Benling

7.10.1 Shanghai Benling Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Benling Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shanghai Benling Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shanghai Benling Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.10.5 Shanghai Benling Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Velle

7.11.1 Shanghai Velle Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Velle Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Velle Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Velle Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Velle Recent Development

7.12 Kreisen

7.12.1 Kreisen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kreisen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kreisen Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kreisen Products Offered

7.12.5 Kreisen Recent Development

7.13 Everland

7.13.1 Everland Corporation Information

7.13.2 Everland Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Everland Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Everland Products Offered

7.13.5 Everland Recent Development

7.14 Guiyou New Energy

7.14.1 Guiyou New Energy Corporation Information

7.14.2 Guiyou New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Guiyou New Energy Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Guiyou New Energy Products Offered

7.14.5 Guiyou New Energy Recent Development

7.15 Sichuan TianQuan

7.15.1 Sichuan TianQuan Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sichuan TianQuan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sichuan TianQuan Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sichuan TianQuan Products Offered

7.15.5 Sichuan TianQuan Recent Development

7.16 Valeo

7.16.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.16.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Valeo Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Valeo Products Offered

7.16.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.17 Suzhou Zhongcheng

7.17.1 Suzhou Zhongcheng Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Zhongcheng Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Suzhou Zhongcheng Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Suzhou Zhongcheng Products Offered

7.17.5 Suzhou Zhongcheng Recent Development

7.18 Shsongz

7.18.1 Shsongz Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shsongz Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shsongz Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shsongz Products Offered

7.18.5 Shsongz Recent Development

7.19 Shanghai Guangyu

7.19.1 Shanghai Guangyu Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shanghai Guangyu Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shanghai Guangyu Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shanghai Guangyu Products Offered

7.19.5 Shanghai Guangyu Recent Development

7.20 MAHLE

7.20.1 MAHLE Corporation Information

7.20.2 MAHLE Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 MAHLE Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 MAHLE Products Offered

7.20.5 MAHLE Recent Development

7.21 Mitsubishi

7.21.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Mitsubishi Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

7.21.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.22 Brose

7.22.1 Brose Corporation Information

7.22.2 Brose Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Brose Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Brose Products Offered

7.22.5 Brose Recent Development

7.23 Welling

7.23.1 Welling Corporation Information

7.23.2 Welling Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Welling Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Welling Products Offered

7.23.5 Welling Recent Development

7.24 Panasonic

7.24.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.24.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Panasonic Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.24.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Distributors

8.3 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Distributors

8.5 Automotive Air Conditioning Electric Scroll Compressors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

