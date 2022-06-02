Global Maltodextrin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Maltodextrin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maltodextrin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Maltodextrin market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2309.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3705.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Maltodextrin MD 20 accounting for % of the Maltodextrin global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Food & Beverage was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Maltodextrin Scope and Market Size

Maltodextrin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Maltodextrin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Maltodextrin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/166057/maltodextrin

Segment by Type

Maltodextrin MD 20

Maltodextrin MD 15

Maltodextrin MD 10

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharm & Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

By Company

Grain Processing Corp

Roquette

Cargill

Matsutani

ADM

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Agrana Group

Avebe

Nowamyl

SSSFI-AAA

Kraft Chemical

WGC

Xiwang

Zhucheng Dongxiao

Zhucheng Xingmao

Mengzhou Jinyumi

Qinhuangdao Lihuang

Shijiazhuang Huachen

Henan Feitian

Jinze

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Maltodextrincompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Maltodextrin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Maltodextrin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Maltodextrin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Maltodextrin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Maltodextrin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Maltodextrin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Maltodextrin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Maltodextrin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Maltodextrin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Maltodextrin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Maltodextrin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Maltodextrin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Maltodextrin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Maltodextrin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Maltodextrin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Maltodextrin MD 20

2.1.2 Maltodextrin MD 15

2.1.3 Maltodextrin MD 10

2.2 Global Maltodextrin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Maltodextrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Maltodextrin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Maltodextrin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Maltodextrin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Maltodextrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Maltodextrin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.2 Pharm & Cosmetics

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Maltodextrin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Maltodextrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Maltodextrin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Maltodextrin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Maltodextrin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Maltodextrin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Maltodextrin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Maltodextrin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Maltodextrin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Maltodextrin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Maltodextrin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Maltodextrin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Maltodextrin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Maltodextrin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Maltodextrin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Maltodextrin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Maltodextrin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Maltodextrin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Maltodextrin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Maltodextrin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Maltodextrin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Maltodextrin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Maltodextrin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Maltodextrin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Maltodextrin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Maltodextrin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Maltodextrin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Maltodextrin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Maltodextrin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Maltodextrin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Maltodextrin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Maltodextrin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Maltodextrin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Maltodextrin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Maltodextrin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Maltodextrin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Maltodextrin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Grain Processing Corp

7.1.1 Grain Processing Corp Corporation Information

7.1.2 Grain Processing Corp Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Grain Processing Corp Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Grain Processing Corp Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.1.5 Grain Processing Corp Recent Development

7.2 Roquette

7.2.1 Roquette Corporation Information

7.2.2 Roquette Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Roquette Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Roquette Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.2.5 Roquette Recent Development

7.3 Cargill

7.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cargill Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cargill Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.4 Matsutani

7.4.1 Matsutani Corporation Information

7.4.2 Matsutani Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Matsutani Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Matsutani Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.4.5 Matsutani Recent Development

7.5 ADM

7.5.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.5.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ADM Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ADM Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.5.5 ADM Recent Development

7.6 Ingredion

7.6.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ingredion Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ingredion Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ingredion Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.6.5 Ingredion Recent Development

7.7 Tate & Lyle

7.7.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tate & Lyle Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tate & Lyle Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tate & Lyle Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.7.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

7.8 Agrana Group

7.8.1 Agrana Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Agrana Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Agrana Group Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Agrana Group Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.8.5 Agrana Group Recent Development

7.9 Avebe

7.9.1 Avebe Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avebe Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Avebe Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Avebe Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.9.5 Avebe Recent Development

7.10 Nowamyl

7.10.1 Nowamyl Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nowamyl Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nowamyl Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nowamyl Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.10.5 Nowamyl Recent Development

7.11 SSSFI-AAA

7.11.1 SSSFI-AAA Corporation Information

7.11.2 SSSFI-AAA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SSSFI-AAA Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SSSFI-AAA Maltodextrin Products Offered

7.11.5 SSSFI-AAA Recent Development

7.12 Kraft Chemical

7.12.1 Kraft Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kraft Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kraft Chemical Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kraft Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Kraft Chemical Recent Development

7.13 WGC

7.13.1 WGC Corporation Information

7.13.2 WGC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 WGC Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 WGC Products Offered

7.13.5 WGC Recent Development

7.14 Xiwang

7.14.1 Xiwang Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xiwang Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xiwang Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xiwang Products Offered

7.14.5 Xiwang Recent Development

7.15 Zhucheng Dongxiao

7.15.1 Zhucheng Dongxiao Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhucheng Dongxiao Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhucheng Dongxiao Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhucheng Dongxiao Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhucheng Dongxiao Recent Development

7.16 Zhucheng Xingmao

7.16.1 Zhucheng Xingmao Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhucheng Xingmao Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhucheng Xingmao Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhucheng Xingmao Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhucheng Xingmao Recent Development

7.17 Mengzhou Jinyumi

7.17.1 Mengzhou Jinyumi Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mengzhou Jinyumi Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mengzhou Jinyumi Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mengzhou Jinyumi Products Offered

7.17.5 Mengzhou Jinyumi Recent Development

7.18 Qinhuangdao Lihuang

7.18.1 Qinhuangdao Lihuang Corporation Information

7.18.2 Qinhuangdao Lihuang Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Qinhuangdao Lihuang Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Qinhuangdao Lihuang Products Offered

7.18.5 Qinhuangdao Lihuang Recent Development

7.19 Shijiazhuang Huachen

7.19.1 Shijiazhuang Huachen Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shijiazhuang Huachen Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shijiazhuang Huachen Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shijiazhuang Huachen Products Offered

7.19.5 Shijiazhuang Huachen Recent Development

7.20 Henan Feitian

7.20.1 Henan Feitian Corporation Information

7.20.2 Henan Feitian Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Henan Feitian Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Henan Feitian Products Offered

7.20.5 Henan Feitian Recent Development

7.21 Jinze

7.21.1 Jinze Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jinze Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Jinze Maltodextrin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Jinze Products Offered

7.21.5 Jinze Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Maltodextrin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Maltodextrin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Maltodextrin Distributors

8.3 Maltodextrin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Maltodextrin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Maltodextrin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Maltodextrin Distributors

8.5 Maltodextrin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/166057/maltodextrin

