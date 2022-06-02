Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Board-to-Board Connector market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359454/industrial-board-board-connector

Segment by Mounting Type

Through-hole Technology

Surface-mount Technology

Plug-in Technology

Solderless Stacking Mezzanine Technology

Segment by Application

Robotic Arm

Transmission Equipment

Safety Facilities

Control Center

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Molex

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

Phoenix Contact

Harwin

Samtec

Aloco Group

Metz Connect

Panasonic

IRISO Electronics

Omron

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE)

Amphenol Socapex

IMS CS

AUK

ACES

Fujikura

RS Components

Amtek Technology

Scondar Electronic

Würth Elektronik EiSos

Anyconn Electronics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Board-to-Board Connector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Board-to-Board Connector with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Board-to-Board Connector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Industrial Board-to-Board Connector companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Mounting Type

2.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Segment by Mounting Type

2.1.1 Through-hole Technology

2.1.2 Surface-mount Technology

2.1.3 Plug-in Technology

2.1.4 Solderless Stacking Mezzanine Technology

2.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Mounting Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value, by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume, by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Mounting Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value, by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume, by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Mounting Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Robotic Arm

3.1.2 Transmission Equipment

3.1.3 Safety Facilities

3.1.4 Control Center

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Board-to-Board Connector in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Molex

7.1.1 Molex Corporation Information

7.1.2 Molex Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Molex Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Molex Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.1.5 Molex Recent Development

7.2 TE Connectivity

7.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.2.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TE Connectivity Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TE Connectivity Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.3 Amphenol

7.3.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Amphenol Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Amphenol Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Amphenol Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.3.5 Amphenol Recent Development

7.4 Phoenix Contact

7.4.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information

7.4.2 Phoenix Contact Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Phoenix Contact Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Phoenix Contact Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.4.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

7.5 Harwin

7.5.1 Harwin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Harwin Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Harwin Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Harwin Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.5.5 Harwin Recent Development

7.6 Samtec

7.6.1 Samtec Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samtec Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samtec Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samtec Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.6.5 Samtec Recent Development

7.7 Aloco Group

7.7.1 Aloco Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aloco Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aloco Group Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aloco Group Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.7.5 Aloco Group Recent Development

7.8 Metz Connect

7.8.1 Metz Connect Corporation Information

7.8.2 Metz Connect Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Metz Connect Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Metz Connect Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.8.5 Metz Connect Recent Development

7.9 Panasonic

7.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Panasonic Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Panasonic Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.10 IRISO Electronics

7.10.1 IRISO Electronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 IRISO Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IRISO Electronics Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IRISO Electronics Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.10.5 IRISO Electronics Recent Development

7.11 Omron

7.11.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.11.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Omron Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Omron Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Products Offered

7.11.5 Omron Recent Development

7.12 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE)

7.12.1 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE) Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE) Products Offered

7.12.5 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry(JAE) Recent Development

7.13 Amphenol Socapex

7.13.1 Amphenol Socapex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Amphenol Socapex Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Amphenol Socapex Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Amphenol Socapex Products Offered

7.13.5 Amphenol Socapex Recent Development

7.14 IMS CS

7.14.1 IMS CS Corporation Information

7.14.2 IMS CS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IMS CS Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IMS CS Products Offered

7.14.5 IMS CS Recent Development

7.15 AUK

7.15.1 AUK Corporation Information

7.15.2 AUK Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 AUK Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 AUK Products Offered

7.15.5 AUK Recent Development

7.16 ACES

7.16.1 ACES Corporation Information

7.16.2 ACES Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ACES Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ACES Products Offered

7.16.5 ACES Recent Development

7.17 Fujikura

7.17.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Fujikura Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Fujikura Products Offered

7.17.5 Fujikura Recent Development

7.18 RS Components

7.18.1 RS Components Corporation Information

7.18.2 RS Components Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 RS Components Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 RS Components Products Offered

7.18.5 RS Components Recent Development

7.19 Amtek Technology

7.19.1 Amtek Technology Corporation Information

7.19.2 Amtek Technology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Amtek Technology Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Amtek Technology Products Offered

7.19.5 Amtek Technology Recent Development

7.20 Scondar Electronic

7.20.1 Scondar Electronic Corporation Information

7.20.2 Scondar Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Scondar Electronic Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Scondar Electronic Products Offered

7.20.5 Scondar Electronic Recent Development

7.21 Würth Elektronik EiSos

7.21.1 Würth Elektronik EiSos Corporation Information

7.21.2 Würth Elektronik EiSos Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Würth Elektronik EiSos Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Würth Elektronik EiSos Products Offered

7.21.5 Würth Elektronik EiSos Recent Development

7.22 Anyconn Electronics

7.22.1 Anyconn Electronics Corporation Information

7.22.2 Anyconn Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Anyconn Electronics Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Anyconn Electronics Products Offered

7.22.5 Anyconn Electronics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Distributors

8.3 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Distributors

8.5 Industrial Board-to-Board Connector Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359454/industrial-board-board-connector

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States