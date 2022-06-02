Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4007 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5099.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Gelatin Type accounting for % of the Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Health Supplements was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Scope and Market Size

Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Gelatin Type

Non-animal Type

Segment by Application

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others (Cosmetics, etc.)

By Company

Catalent

Aenova

Nature’s Bounty

Procaps

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Aland

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Pharma Science

NextPharma (from Lonza)

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gelatin Type

2.1.2 Non-animal Type

2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Health Supplements

3.1.2 Pharmaceutical

3.1.3 Others (Cosmetics, etc.)

3.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Catalent

7.1.1 Catalent Corporation Information

7.1.2 Catalent Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Catalent Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Catalent Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.1.5 Catalent Recent Development

7.2 Aenova

7.2.1 Aenova Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aenova Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aenova Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aenova Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.2.5 Aenova Recent Development

7.3 Nature’s Bounty

7.3.1 Nature’s Bounty Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nature’s Bounty Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nature’s Bounty Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nature’s Bounty Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.3.5 Nature’s Bounty Recent Development

7.4 Procaps

7.4.1 Procaps Corporation Information

7.4.2 Procaps Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Procaps Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Procaps Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.4.5 Procaps Recent Development

7.5 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

7.5.1 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.5.5 Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Recent Development

7.6 Aland

7.6.1 Aland Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aland Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aland Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aland Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.6.5 Aland Recent Development

7.7 EuroCaps

7.7.1 EuroCaps Corporation Information

7.7.2 EuroCaps Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EuroCaps Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EuroCaps Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.7.5 EuroCaps Recent Development

7.8 Captek

7.8.1 Captek Corporation Information

7.8.2 Captek Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Captek Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Captek Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.8.5 Captek Recent Development

7.9 Strides Pharma Science

7.9.1 Strides Pharma Science Corporation Information

7.9.2 Strides Pharma Science Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Strides Pharma Science Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Strides Pharma Science Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.9.5 Strides Pharma Science Recent Development

7.10 NextPharma (from Lonza)

7.10.1 NextPharma (from Lonza) Corporation Information

7.10.2 NextPharma (from Lonza) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NextPharma (from Lonza) Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NextPharma (from Lonza) Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.10.5 NextPharma (from Lonza) Recent Development

7.11 Soft Gel Technologies

7.11.1 Soft Gel Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Soft Gel Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Soft Gel Technologies Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Soft Gel Technologies Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Products Offered

7.11.5 Soft Gel Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Amway

7.12.1 Amway Corporation Information

7.12.2 Amway Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Amway Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Amway Products Offered

7.12.5 Amway Recent Development

7.13 Sirio Pharma

7.13.1 Sirio Pharma Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sirio Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sirio Pharma Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sirio Pharma Products Offered

7.13.5 Sirio Pharma Recent Development

7.14 Baihe Biotech

7.14.1 Baihe Biotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Baihe Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Baihe Biotech Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Baihe Biotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Baihe Biotech Recent Development

7.15 Ziguang Group

7.15.1 Ziguang Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ziguang Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ziguang Group Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ziguang Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Ziguang Group Recent Development

7.16 Shineway

7.16.1 Shineway Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shineway Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shineway Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shineway Products Offered

7.16.5 Shineway Recent Development

7.17 Donghai Pharm

7.17.1 Donghai Pharm Corporation Information

7.17.2 Donghai Pharm Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Donghai Pharm Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Donghai Pharm Products Offered

7.17.5 Donghai Pharm Recent Development

7.18 By-Health

7.18.1 By-Health Corporation Information

7.18.2 By-Health Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 By-Health Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 By-Health Products Offered

7.18.5 By-Health Recent Development

7.19 Yuwang Group

7.19.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yuwang Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Yuwang Group Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Yuwang Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Yuwang Group Recent Development

7.20 Guangdong Yichao

7.20.1 Guangdong Yichao Corporation Information

7.20.2 Guangdong Yichao Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Guangdong Yichao Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Guangdong Yichao Products Offered

7.20.5 Guangdong Yichao Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Distributors

8.3 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Distributors

8.5 Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

