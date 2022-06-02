Sublimation Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sublimation Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sublimation Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sublimation Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359453/sublimation-equipment

Segment by Type

Manual

Electric

Pneumatic

Segment by Application

Clothing Printing

Paper Printing

Glass Printing

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ColDes

ITek

Roland

Sawgrass

UniNet

Epson

DCC Group

Colorjet

Lawson Screen & Digital

Rubenstein RB Digital

Practix

HP

Mimaki

Runtianzhi Digital Equipment

Sublistar

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sublimation Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sublimation Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sublimation Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sublimation Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sublimation Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sublimation Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sublimation Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sublimation Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sublimation Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sublimation Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sublimation Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sublimation Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sublimation Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sublimation Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sublimation Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sublimation Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual

2.1.2 Electric

2.1.3 Pneumatic

2.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sublimation Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Clothing Printing

3.1.2 Paper Printing

3.1.3 Glass Printing

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sublimation Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sublimation Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sublimation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sublimation Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sublimation Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sublimation Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sublimation Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sublimation Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sublimation Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sublimation Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sublimation Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sublimation Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sublimation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sublimation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sublimation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sublimation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sublimation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sublimation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sublimation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sublimation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sublimation Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sublimation Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ColDes

7.1.1 ColDes Corporation Information

7.1.2 ColDes Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ColDes Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ColDes Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 ColDes Recent Development

7.2 ITek

7.2.1 ITek Corporation Information

7.2.2 ITek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ITek Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ITek Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 ITek Recent Development

7.3 Roland

7.3.1 Roland Corporation Information

7.3.2 Roland Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Roland Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Roland Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Roland Recent Development

7.4 Sawgrass

7.4.1 Sawgrass Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sawgrass Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sawgrass Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sawgrass Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Sawgrass Recent Development

7.5 UniNet

7.5.1 UniNet Corporation Information

7.5.2 UniNet Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 UniNet Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 UniNet Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 UniNet Recent Development

7.6 Epson

7.6.1 Epson Corporation Information

7.6.2 Epson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Epson Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Epson Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Epson Recent Development

7.7 DCC Group

7.7.1 DCC Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 DCC Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DCC Group Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DCC Group Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 DCC Group Recent Development

7.8 Colorjet

7.8.1 Colorjet Corporation Information

7.8.2 Colorjet Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Colorjet Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Colorjet Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Colorjet Recent Development

7.9 Lawson Screen & Digital

7.9.1 Lawson Screen & Digital Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lawson Screen & Digital Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lawson Screen & Digital Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lawson Screen & Digital Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Lawson Screen & Digital Recent Development

7.10 Rubenstein RB Digital

7.10.1 Rubenstein RB Digital Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rubenstein RB Digital Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rubenstein RB Digital Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rubenstein RB Digital Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Rubenstein RB Digital Recent Development

7.11 Practix

7.11.1 Practix Corporation Information

7.11.2 Practix Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Practix Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Practix Sublimation Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Practix Recent Development

7.12 HP

7.12.1 HP Corporation Information

7.12.2 HP Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HP Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HP Products Offered

7.12.5 HP Recent Development

7.13 Mimaki

7.13.1 Mimaki Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mimaki Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mimaki Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mimaki Products Offered

7.13.5 Mimaki Recent Development

7.14 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment

7.14.1 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Products Offered

7.14.5 Runtianzhi Digital Equipment Recent Development

7.15 Sublistar

7.15.1 Sublistar Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sublistar Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sublistar Sublimation Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sublistar Products Offered

7.15.5 Sublistar Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sublimation Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sublimation Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sublimation Equipment Distributors

8.3 Sublimation Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sublimation Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sublimation Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sublimation Equipment Distributors

8.5 Sublimation Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359453/sublimation-equipment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States