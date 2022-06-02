Fiber Cement Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Fiber Cement Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Fiber Cement Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Fiber Cement market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

North America and China are the major markets in the world, with more than half of the market share. Major manufacturers in the market include James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant and Elementa.

Fiber Cement market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Cement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiber Cement market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Fiber Cement Market Segment by Type

Low Density Fiber Cement

Medium Density Fiber Cement

High Density Fiber Cement

Fiber Cement Market Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

The report on the Fiber Cement market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

James Hardie

Etex Group

Cembrit

Mahaphant

Elementia

Everest Industries

Hong Leong Industries

HeaderBoard Building

Soben Board

SCG Building Materials

Kmew

Nichiha

Lato JSC

Visaka Industries

China Conch Venture

Sanle Group

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Fiber Cement consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fiber Cement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fiber Cement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fiber Cement with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fiber Cement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Fiber Cement Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fiber Cement Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fiber Cement Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fiber Cement Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fiber Cement Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fiber Cement Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fiber Cement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fiber Cement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fiber Cement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 James Hardie

7.1.1 James Hardie Corporation Information

7.1.2 James Hardie Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 James Hardie Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 James Hardie Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.1.5 James Hardie Recent Development

7.2 Etex Group

7.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Etex Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Etex Group Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Etex Group Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development

7.3 Cembrit

7.3.1 Cembrit Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cembrit Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cembrit Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cembrit Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.3.5 Cembrit Recent Development

7.4 Mahaphant

7.4.1 Mahaphant Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mahaphant Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.4.5 Mahaphant Recent Development

7.5 Elementia

7.5.1 Elementia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Elementia Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Elementia Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Elementia Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.5.5 Elementia Recent Development

7.6 Everest Industries

7.6.1 Everest Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Everest Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.6.5 Everest Industries Recent Development

7.7 Hong Leong Industries

7.7.1 Hong Leong Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hong Leong Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hong Leong Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hong Leong Industries Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.7.5 Hong Leong Industries Recent Development

7.8 HeaderBoard Building

7.8.1 HeaderBoard Building Corporation Information

7.8.2 HeaderBoard Building Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HeaderBoard Building Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HeaderBoard Building Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.8.5 HeaderBoard Building Recent Development

7.9 Soben Board

7.9.1 Soben Board Corporation Information

7.9.2 Soben Board Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Soben Board Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Soben Board Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.9.5 Soben Board Recent Development

7.10 SCG Building Materials

7.10.1 SCG Building Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 SCG Building Materials Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.10.5 SCG Building Materials Recent Development

7.11 Kmew

7.11.1 Kmew Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kmew Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kmew Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kmew Fiber Cement Products Offered

7.11.5 Kmew Recent Development

7.12 Nichiha

7.12.1 Nichiha Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nichiha Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nichiha Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nichiha Products Offered

7.12.5 Nichiha Recent Development

7.13 Lato JSC

7.13.1 Lato JSC Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lato JSC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lato JSC Products Offered

7.13.5 Lato JSC Recent Development

7.14 Visaka Industries

7.14.1 Visaka Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Visaka Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Visaka Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Visaka Industries Recent Development

7.15 China Conch Venture

7.15.1 China Conch Venture Corporation Information

7.15.2 China Conch Venture Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 China Conch Venture Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 China Conch Venture Products Offered

7.15.5 China Conch Venture Recent Development

7.16 Sanle Group

7.16.1 Sanle Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sanle Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sanle Group Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sanle Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Sanle Group Recent Development

