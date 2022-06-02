PICC Vascular Access Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States PICC Vascular Access market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PICC Vascular Access market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PICC Vascular Access market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

PICC Vascular Access Market Segment by Type

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen

PICC Vascular Access Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Laboratories

Others

The report on the PICC Vascular Access market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Teleflex

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Vygon

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

Argon Medical Devices

AngioDynamics

Braun

Medtronic

Medical Component

Theragenics Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PICC Vascular Access consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PICC Vascular Access market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PICC Vascular Access manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PICC Vascular Access with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PICC Vascular Access submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global PICC Vascular Access Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PICC Vascular Access Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PICC Vascular Access Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PICC Vascular Access Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PICC Vascular Access Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PICC Vascular Access Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PICC Vascular Access Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PICC Vascular Access Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PICC Vascular Access Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PICC Vascular Access Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PICC Vascular Access Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PICC Vascular Access Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PICC Vascular Access Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PICC Vascular Access Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PICC Vascular Access Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PICC Vascular Access Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PICC Vascular Access Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PICC Vascular Access Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PICC Vascular Access Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Teleflex

7.1.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

7.1.2 Teleflex Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Teleflex PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Teleflex PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.1.5 Teleflex Recent Development

7.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.2.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.2.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Recent Development

7.3 Vygon

7.3.1 Vygon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vygon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vygon PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vygon PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.3.5 Vygon Recent Development

7.4 Cook Medical

7.4.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cook Medical PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cook Medical PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.4.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

7.5 Boston Scientific

7.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

7.5.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Boston Scientific PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Boston Scientific PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.5.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

7.6 Argon Medical Devices

7.6.1 Argon Medical Devices Corporation Information

7.6.2 Argon Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Argon Medical Devices PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Argon Medical Devices PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.6.5 Argon Medical Devices Recent Development

7.7 AngioDynamics

7.7.1 AngioDynamics Corporation Information

7.7.2 AngioDynamics Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AngioDynamics PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AngioDynamics PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.7.5 AngioDynamics Recent Development

7.8 B. Braun

7.8.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.8.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 B. Braun PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 B. Braun PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.8.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.9 Medtronic

7.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Medtronic PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Medtronic PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.9.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.10 Medical Component

7.10.1 Medical Component Corporation Information

7.10.2 Medical Component Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Medical Component PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Medical Component PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.10.5 Medical Component Recent Development

7.11 Theragenics Corporation

7.11.1 Theragenics Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Theragenics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Theragenics Corporation PICC Vascular Access Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Theragenics Corporation PICC Vascular Access Products Offered

7.11.5 Theragenics Corporation Recent Development

