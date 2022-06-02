Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2310.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7636.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Art & Collectible accounting for % of the Non-Fungible Token(NFT) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Primary Market was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Scope and Market Size

Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355082/non-fungible-token-nft

Segment by Type

Art & Collectible

Game

Others

Segment by Application

Primary Market

Secondary Market

By Company

OpenSea

Larva Labs

Sky Mavis

Dapper Labs

Decentraland

Yuga Labs

SandBox

Sorare

Solanart

SuperRare

Gala Games

Foundation

Rarible

MOBOX

MakersPlace

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-Fungible Token(NFT)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) by Type

2.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Art & Collectible

2.1.2 Game

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) by Application

3.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Primary Market

3.1.2 Secondary Market

3.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Non-Fungible Token(NFT) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Headquarters, Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Companies Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OpenSea

7.1.1 OpenSea Company Details

7.1.2 OpenSea Business Overview

7.1.3 OpenSea Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.1.4 OpenSea Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 OpenSea Recent Development

7.2 Larva Labs

7.2.1 Larva Labs Company Details

7.2.2 Larva Labs Business Overview

7.2.3 Larva Labs Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.2.4 Larva Labs Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Larva Labs Recent Development

7.3 Sky Mavis

7.3.1 Sky Mavis Company Details

7.3.2 Sky Mavis Business Overview

7.3.3 Sky Mavis Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.3.4 Sky Mavis Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sky Mavis Recent Development

7.4 Dapper Labs

7.4.1 Dapper Labs Company Details

7.4.2 Dapper Labs Business Overview

7.4.3 Dapper Labs Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.4.4 Dapper Labs Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Dapper Labs Recent Development

7.5 Decentraland

7.5.1 Decentraland Company Details

7.5.2 Decentraland Business Overview

7.5.3 Decentraland Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.5.4 Decentraland Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Decentraland Recent Development

7.6 Yuga Labs

7.6.1 Yuga Labs Company Details

7.6.2 Yuga Labs Business Overview

7.6.3 Yuga Labs Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.6.4 Yuga Labs Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Yuga Labs Recent Development

7.7 SandBox

7.7.1 SandBox Company Details

7.7.2 SandBox Business Overview

7.7.3 SandBox Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.7.4 SandBox Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SandBox Recent Development

7.8 Sorare

7.8.1 Sorare Company Details

7.8.2 Sorare Business Overview

7.8.3 Sorare Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.8.4 Sorare Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Sorare Recent Development

7.9 Solanart

7.9.1 Solanart Company Details

7.9.2 Solanart Business Overview

7.9.3 Solanart Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.9.4 Solanart Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Solanart Recent Development

7.10 SuperRare

7.10.1 SuperRare Company Details

7.10.2 SuperRare Business Overview

7.10.3 SuperRare Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.10.4 SuperRare Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 SuperRare Recent Development

7.11 Gala Games

7.11.1 Gala Games Company Details

7.11.2 Gala Games Business Overview

7.11.3 Gala Games Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.11.4 Gala Games Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Gala Games Recent Development

7.12 Foundation

7.12.1 Foundation Company Details

7.12.2 Foundation Business Overview

7.12.3 Foundation Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.12.4 Foundation Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Foundation Recent Development

7.13 Rarible

7.13.1 Rarible Company Details

7.13.2 Rarible Business Overview

7.13.3 Rarible Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.13.4 Rarible Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Rarible Recent Development

7.14 MOBOX

7.14.1 MOBOX Company Details

7.14.2 MOBOX Business Overview

7.14.3 MOBOX Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.14.4 MOBOX Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 MOBOX Recent Development

7.15 MakersPlace

7.15.1 MakersPlace Company Details

7.15.2 MakersPlace Business Overview

7.15.3 MakersPlace Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Introduction

7.15.4 MakersPlace Revenue in Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 MakersPlace Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/355082/non-fungible-token-nft

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States