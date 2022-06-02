Global Hydraulic Hose Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hydraulic Hose market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Hose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydraulic Hose market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3970.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5905.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Textile Reinforced Products accounting for % of the Hydraulic Hose global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Oil & Gas was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Hydraulic Hose Scope and Market Size

Hydraulic Hose market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Hose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hydraulic Hose market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Textile Reinforced Products

Wire Reinforced Products

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Steelworks

Industrial Processing Equipment

Automotive

Chemical Industry

Construction & Mining Machinery

Others

By Company

Sumitomo Riko

Alfagomma

Parker

Semperit

Manuli Hydraulics

Gates

Yokohama Rubber

Continental

Bridgestone

Hansa-Flex

Eaton

Trelleborg

Bosch Rexroth

Foscarin

Kurt

LETONE-FLEX

Dagong

YuTong

Ouya Hose

JingBo

To study and analyze the global Hydraulic Hose consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Hydraulic Hose market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hydraulic Hose manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hydraulic Hose with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Hydraulic Hose submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydraulic Hose Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hydraulic Hose Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hydraulic Hose in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hydraulic Hose Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hydraulic Hose Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hydraulic Hose Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hydraulic Hose Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hydraulic Hose Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hydraulic Hose Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Textile Reinforced Products

2.1.2 Wire Reinforced Products

2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Steelworks

3.1.3 Industrial Processing Equipment

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Chemical Industry

3.1.6 Construction & Mining Machinery

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hydraulic Hose Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hydraulic Hose Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hydraulic Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hydraulic Hose Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hydraulic Hose in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hydraulic Hose Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydraulic Hose Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hydraulic Hose Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hydraulic Hose Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hydraulic Hose Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hydraulic Hose Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hydraulic Hose Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hydraulic Hose Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hydraulic Hose Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hydraulic Hose Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hydraulic Hose Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hydraulic Hose Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sumitomo Riko

7.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sumitomo Riko Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sumitomo Riko Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sumitomo Riko Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.1.5 Sumitomo Riko Recent Development

7.2 Alfagomma

7.2.1 Alfagomma Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alfagomma Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Alfagomma Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alfagomma Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.2.5 Alfagomma Recent Development

7.3 Parker

7.3.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.3.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Parker Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Parker Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.3.5 Parker Recent Development

7.4 Semperit

7.4.1 Semperit Corporation Information

7.4.2 Semperit Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Semperit Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Semperit Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.4.5 Semperit Recent Development

7.5 Manuli Hydraulics

7.5.1 Manuli Hydraulics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Manuli Hydraulics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Manuli Hydraulics Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Manuli Hydraulics Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.5.5 Manuli Hydraulics Recent Development

7.6 Gates

7.6.1 Gates Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gates Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Gates Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Gates Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.6.5 Gates Recent Development

7.7 Yokohama Rubber

7.7.1 Yokohama Rubber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yokohama Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Yokohama Rubber Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Yokohama Rubber Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.7.5 Yokohama Rubber Recent Development

7.8 Continental

7.8.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.8.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Continental Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Continental Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.8.5 Continental Recent Development

7.9 Bridgestone

7.9.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bridgestone Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bridgestone Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bridgestone Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.9.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

7.10 Hansa-Flex

7.10.1 Hansa-Flex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hansa-Flex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hansa-Flex Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hansa-Flex Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.10.5 Hansa-Flex Recent Development

7.11 Eaton

7.11.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Eaton Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Eaton Hydraulic Hose Products Offered

7.11.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.12 Trelleborg

7.12.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trelleborg Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Trelleborg Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Trelleborg Products Offered

7.12.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

7.13 Bosch Rexroth

7.13.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bosch Rexroth Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bosch Rexroth Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bosch Rexroth Products Offered

7.13.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

7.14 Foscarin

7.14.1 Foscarin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Foscarin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Foscarin Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Foscarin Products Offered

7.14.5 Foscarin Recent Development

7.15 Kurt

7.15.1 Kurt Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kurt Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kurt Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kurt Products Offered

7.15.5 Kurt Recent Development

7.16 LETONE-FLEX

7.16.1 LETONE-FLEX Corporation Information

7.16.2 LETONE-FLEX Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 LETONE-FLEX Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 LETONE-FLEX Products Offered

7.16.5 LETONE-FLEX Recent Development

7.17 Dagong

7.17.1 Dagong Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dagong Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Dagong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dagong Products Offered

7.17.5 Dagong Recent Development

7.18 YuTong

7.18.1 YuTong Corporation Information

7.18.2 YuTong Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 YuTong Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 YuTong Products Offered

7.18.5 YuTong Recent Development

7.19 Ouya Hose

7.19.1 Ouya Hose Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ouya Hose Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Ouya Hose Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Ouya Hose Products Offered

7.19.5 Ouya Hose Recent Development

7.20 JingBo

7.20.1 JingBo Corporation Information

7.20.2 JingBo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 JingBo Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 JingBo Products Offered

7.20.5 JingBo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hydraulic Hose Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hydraulic Hose Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hydraulic Hose Distributors

8.3 Hydraulic Hose Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hydraulic Hose Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hydraulic Hose Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hydraulic Hose Distributors

8.5 Hydraulic Hose Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

