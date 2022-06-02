Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 336.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 337.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Plasma Spray accounting for % of the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Aerospace was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Scope and Market Size

Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172457/thermal-spray-coating-equipment

Segment by Type

Plasma Spray

HVOF Spray

Arc Spray

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Steel Industry

Automotive & Transport

Power Generation

Other

By Company

Oerlikon Metco

Praxair Surface Technologies

Lincotek Equipment

GTV mbH

United Coatings Technologies (UCT)

Metallisation Ltd

Thermion

Flame Spray Technologies (FST)

Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T

Plasma Giken

Zhengzhou Lijia

Kermetico

Shanghai Liangshi

The report on the Marine Soft-Sided Coolers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Thermal Spray Coating Equipmentcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plasma Spray

2.1.2 HVOF Spray

2.1.3 Arc Spray

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Oil & Gas

3.1.3 Steel Industry

3.1.4 Automotive & Transport

3.1.5 Power Generation

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oerlikon Metco

7.1.1 Oerlikon Metco Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oerlikon Metco Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oerlikon Metco Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oerlikon Metco Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Oerlikon Metco Recent Development

7.2 Praxair Surface Technologies

7.2.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Surface Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Lincotek Equipment

7.3.1 Lincotek Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lincotek Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lincotek Equipment Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lincotek Equipment Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Lincotek Equipment Recent Development

7.4 GTV mbH

7.4.1 GTV mbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 GTV mbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GTV mbH Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GTV mbH Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 GTV mbH Recent Development

7.5 United Coatings Technologies (UCT)

7.5.1 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Corporation Information

7.5.2 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Recent Development

7.6 Metallisation Ltd

7.6.1 Metallisation Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Metallisation Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Metallisation Ltd Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Metallisation Ltd Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Metallisation Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Thermion

7.7.1 Thermion Corporation Information

7.7.2 Thermion Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Thermion Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Thermion Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Thermion Recent Development

7.8 Flame Spray Technologies (FST)

7.8.1 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Recent Development

7.9 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T

7.9.1 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Recent Development

7.10 Plasma Giken

7.10.1 Plasma Giken Corporation Information

7.10.2 Plasma Giken Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Plasma Giken Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Plasma Giken Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Plasma Giken Recent Development

7.11 Zhengzhou Lijia

7.11.1 Zhengzhou Lijia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhengzhou Lijia Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhengzhou Lijia Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhengzhou Lijia Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhengzhou Lijia Recent Development

7.12 Kermetico

7.12.1 Kermetico Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kermetico Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kermetico Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kermetico Products Offered

7.12.5 Kermetico Recent Development

7.13 Shanghai Liangshi

7.13.1 Shanghai Liangshi Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Liangshi Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shanghai Liangshi Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shanghai Liangshi Products Offered

7.13.5 Shanghai Liangshi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Distributors

8.3 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Distributors

8.5 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172457/thermal-spray-coating-equipment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States