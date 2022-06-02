Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Liver-on-a-Chip Model market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liver-on-a-Chip Model market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Liver-on-a-Chip Model market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Segment by Type

Single-organ Systems

Multi-organ Systems

Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

The report on the Liver-on-a-Chip Model market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Emulate

CN Bio Innovations

TissUse

Hesperos

Mimetas

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Revivocell

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Liver-on-a-Chip Model consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Liver-on-a-Chip Model market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Liver-on-a-Chip Model manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Liver-on-a-Chip Model with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Liver-on-a-Chip Model submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Liver-on-a-Chip Model Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Emulate

7.1.1 Emulate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Emulate Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Emulate Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Emulate Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.1.5 Emulate Recent Development

7.2 CN Bio Innovations

7.2.1 CN Bio Innovations Corporation Information

7.2.2 CN Bio Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CN Bio Innovations Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CN Bio Innovations Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.2.5 CN Bio Innovations Recent Development

7.3 TissUse

7.3.1 TissUse Corporation Information

7.3.2 TissUse Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TissUse Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TissUse Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.3.5 TissUse Recent Development

7.4 Hesperos

7.4.1 Hesperos Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hesperos Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hesperos Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hesperos Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.4.5 Hesperos Recent Development

7.5 Mimetas

7.5.1 Mimetas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mimetas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mimetas Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mimetas Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.5.5 Mimetas Recent Development

7.6 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

7.6.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.6.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Development

7.7 Kirkstall

7.7.1 Kirkstall Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kirkstall Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kirkstall Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kirkstall Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.7.5 Kirkstall Recent Development

7.8 Cherry Biotech SAS

7.8.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cherry Biotech SAS Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.8.5 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Development

7.9 Revivocell

7.9.1 Revivocell Corporation Information

7.9.2 Revivocell Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Revivocell Liver-on-a-Chip Model Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Revivocell Liver-on-a-Chip Model Products Offered

7.9.5 Revivocell Recent Development

