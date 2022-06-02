Commercial Unit Heaters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Commercial Unit Heaters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Unit Heaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Unit Heaters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Gas Fired

Hydronic

Electric

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Holiday Homes and Hotels

Restaurants

Shopping Malls

Commercial Complexes

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Airtherm

Armstrong International Inc.

ABB(Cooper Industries)

Beacon Morris

Chromalox

Dunham-Bush Limited

Daikin

EXHEAT

Heatrex

Indeeco

King Electric MFG. CO

Kroll Energy GmbH

Kremlin Rexson

Masterwatt

Modine

Ouellet

Rigchina Group

Reznor HVAC

Ruffneck

Stelpro

Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating

Thermon Industries, Inc.

Trane

Turbonics, Inc

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Commercial Unit Heaters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Commercial Unit Heaters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Unit Heaters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Unit Heaters with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Unit Heaters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Commercial Unit Heaters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Product Introduction

1.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Unit Heaters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Industry Trends

1.5.2 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Drivers

1.5.3 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Challenges

1.5.4 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gas Fired

2.1.2 Hydronic

2.1.3 Electric

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

3.1.2 Holiday Homes and Hotels

3.1.3 Restaurants

3.1.4 Shopping Malls

3.1.5 Commercial Complexes

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Commercial Unit Heaters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Unit Heaters in 2021

4.2.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Commercial Unit Heaters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Unit Heaters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Commercial Unit Heaters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Commercial Unit Heaters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commercial Unit Heaters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Unit Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Unit Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Unit Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Unit Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Unit Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Unit Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Airtherm

7.1.1 Airtherm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Airtherm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Airtherm Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Airtherm Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.1.5 Airtherm Recent Development

7.2 Armstrong International Inc.

7.2.1 Armstrong International Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Armstrong International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Armstrong International Inc. Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Armstrong International Inc. Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.2.5 Armstrong International Inc. Recent Development

7.3 ABB(Cooper Industries)

7.3.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ABB(Cooper Industries) Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.3.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Development

7.4 Beacon Morris

7.4.1 Beacon Morris Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beacon Morris Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Beacon Morris Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Beacon Morris Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.4.5 Beacon Morris Recent Development

7.5 Chromalox

7.5.1 Chromalox Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chromalox Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chromalox Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chromalox Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.5.5 Chromalox Recent Development

7.6 Dunham-Bush Limited

7.6.1 Dunham-Bush Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dunham-Bush Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dunham-Bush Limited Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dunham-Bush Limited Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.6.5 Dunham-Bush Limited Recent Development

7.7 Daikin

7.7.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Daikin Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Daikin Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.7.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.8 EXHEAT

7.8.1 EXHEAT Corporation Information

7.8.2 EXHEAT Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EXHEAT Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EXHEAT Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.8.5 EXHEAT Recent Development

7.9 Heatrex

7.9.1 Heatrex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Heatrex Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Heatrex Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Heatrex Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.9.5 Heatrex Recent Development

7.10 Indeeco

7.10.1 Indeeco Corporation Information

7.10.2 Indeeco Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Indeeco Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Indeeco Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.10.5 Indeeco Recent Development

7.11 King Electric MFG. CO

7.11.1 King Electric MFG. CO Corporation Information

7.11.2 King Electric MFG. CO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 King Electric MFG. CO Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 King Electric MFG. CO Commercial Unit Heaters Products Offered

7.11.5 King Electric MFG. CO Recent Development

7.12 Kroll Energy GmbH

7.12.1 Kroll Energy GmbH Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kroll Energy GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kroll Energy GmbH Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kroll Energy GmbH Products Offered

7.12.5 Kroll Energy GmbH Recent Development

7.13 Kremlin Rexson

7.13.1 Kremlin Rexson Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kremlin Rexson Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kremlin Rexson Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kremlin Rexson Products Offered

7.13.5 Kremlin Rexson Recent Development

7.14 Masterwatt

7.14.1 Masterwatt Corporation Information

7.14.2 Masterwatt Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Masterwatt Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Masterwatt Products Offered

7.14.5 Masterwatt Recent Development

7.15 Modine

7.15.1 Modine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Modine Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Modine Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Modine Products Offered

7.15.5 Modine Recent Development

7.16 Ouellet

7.16.1 Ouellet Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ouellet Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ouellet Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ouellet Products Offered

7.16.5 Ouellet Recent Development

7.17 Rigchina Group

7.17.1 Rigchina Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rigchina Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Rigchina Group Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Rigchina Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Rigchina Group Recent Development

7.18 Reznor HVAC

7.18.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

7.18.2 Reznor HVAC Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Reznor HVAC Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Reznor HVAC Products Offered

7.18.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development

7.19 Ruffneck

7.19.1 Ruffneck Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ruffneck Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Ruffneck Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Ruffneck Products Offered

7.19.5 Ruffneck Recent Development

7.20 Stelpro

7.20.1 Stelpro Corporation Information

7.20.2 Stelpro Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Stelpro Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Stelpro Products Offered

7.20.5 Stelpro Recent Development

7.21 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating

7.21.1 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating Products Offered

7.21.5 Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating Recent Development

7.22 Thermon Industries, Inc.

7.22.1 Thermon Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Thermon Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Thermon Industries, Inc. Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Thermon Industries, Inc. Products Offered

7.22.5 Thermon Industries, Inc. Recent Development

7.23 Trane

7.23.1 Trane Corporation Information

7.23.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Trane Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Trane Products Offered

7.23.5 Trane Recent Development

7.24 Turbonics, Inc

7.24.1 Turbonics, Inc Corporation Information

7.24.2 Turbonics, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Turbonics, Inc Commercial Unit Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Turbonics, Inc Products Offered

7.24.5 Turbonics, Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Commercial Unit Heaters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Commercial Unit Heaters Distributors

8.3 Commercial Unit Heaters Production Mode & Process

8.4 Commercial Unit Heaters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Commercial Unit Heaters Sales Channels

8.4.2 Commercial Unit Heaters Distributors

8.5 Commercial Unit Heaters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

