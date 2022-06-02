DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

DSRC on-board Units (OBUs)

DSRC Roadside Units

Segment by Application

Highway

Urban

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Continuum Electroproducts LLP

Conduent, Inc.

Efkon GmbH

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD.

Neology

Qualix Information System

Skytoll

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Raytheon

TransCore

Cubic Transportation

VINCI

Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Dynamics

1.4.1 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Industry Trends

1.4.2 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Drivers

1.4.3 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Challenges

1.4.4 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System by Type

2.1 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DSRC on-board Units (OBUs)

2.1.2 DSRC Roadside Units

2.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System by Application

3.1 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Highway

3.1.2 Urban

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System in 2021

4.2.3 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Headquarters, Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Companies Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Continuum Electroproducts LLP

7.1.1 Continuum Electroproducts LLP Company Details

7.1.2 Continuum Electroproducts LLP Business Overview

7.1.3 Continuum Electroproducts LLP DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.1.4 Continuum Electroproducts LLP Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Continuum Electroproducts LLP Recent Development

7.2 Conduent, Inc.

7.2.1 Conduent, Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 Conduent, Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 Conduent, Inc. DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.2.4 Conduent, Inc. Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Conduent, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Efkon GmbH

7.3.1 Efkon GmbH Company Details

7.3.2 Efkon GmbH Business Overview

7.3.3 Efkon GmbH DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.3.4 Efkon GmbH Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Efkon GmbH Recent Development

7.4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

7.4.1 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Company Details

7.4.2 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Business Overview

7.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.4.4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD.

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Company Details

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD. Recent Development

7.6 Neology

7.6.1 Neology Company Details

7.6.2 Neology Business Overview

7.6.3 Neology DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.6.4 Neology Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Neology Recent Development

7.7 Qualix Information System

7.7.1 Qualix Information System Company Details

7.7.2 Qualix Information System Business Overview

7.7.3 Qualix Information System DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.7.4 Qualix Information System Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Qualix Information System Recent Development

7.8 Skytoll

7.8.1 Skytoll Company Details

7.8.2 Skytoll Business Overview

7.8.3 Skytoll DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.8.4 Skytoll Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Skytoll Recent Development

7.9 Siemens AG

7.9.1 Siemens AG Company Details

7.9.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens AG DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.9.4 Siemens AG Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

7.10 Thales Group

7.10.1 Thales Group Company Details

7.10.2 Thales Group Business Overview

7.10.3 Thales Group DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.10.4 Thales Group Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Thales Group Recent Development

7.11 Raytheon

7.11.1 Raytheon Company Details

7.11.2 Raytheon Business Overview

7.11.3 Raytheon DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.11.4 Raytheon Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Raytheon Recent Development

7.12 TransCore

7.12.1 TransCore Company Details

7.12.2 TransCore Business Overview

7.12.3 TransCore DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.12.4 TransCore Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 TransCore Recent Development

7.13 Cubic Transportation

7.13.1 Cubic Transportation Company Details

7.13.2 Cubic Transportation Business Overview

7.13.3 Cubic Transportation DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.13.4 Cubic Transportation Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Cubic Transportation Recent Development

7.14 VINCI

7.14.1 VINCI Company Details

7.14.2 VINCI Business Overview

7.14.3 VINCI DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.14.4 VINCI Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 VINCI Recent Development

7.15 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.15.2 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.15.3 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Introduction

7.15.4 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in DSRC Electronic Toll Collection System Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

