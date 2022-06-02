High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Passive DAC Cables

Active DAC Cables

Segment by Application

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Center

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amphenol ICC

Axon’ Cable

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

HPL

LEONI AG

NVIDIA CORPORATION

Samtec

Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity Corporation

JPC Connectivity

Pactech

10gtek Transceivers

Volex

Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne)

Molex, LLC

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

Solid Optics

Juniper Networks

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi

3M

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Passive DAC Cables

2.1.2 Active DAC Cables

2.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Networking

3.1.2 Telecommunications

3.1.3 Data Center

3.1.4 High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amphenol ICC

7.1.1 Amphenol ICC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amphenol ICC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amphenol ICC High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amphenol ICC High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.1.5 Amphenol ICC Recent Development

7.2 Axon’ Cable

7.2.1 Axon’ Cable Corporation Information

7.2.2 Axon’ Cable Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Axon’ Cable High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Axon’ Cable High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.2.5 Axon’ Cable Recent Development

7.3 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

7.3.1 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.3.5 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies Recent Development

7.4 HPL

7.4.1 HPL Corporation Information

7.4.2 HPL Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HPL High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HPL High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.4.5 HPL Recent Development

7.5 LEONI AG

7.5.1 LEONI AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 LEONI AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LEONI AG High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LEONI AG High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.5.5 LEONI AG Recent Development

7.6 NVIDIA CORPORATION

7.6.1 NVIDIA CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.6.2 NVIDIA CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NVIDIA CORPORATION High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NVIDIA CORPORATION High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.6.5 NVIDIA CORPORATION Recent Development

7.7 Samtec

7.7.1 Samtec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Samtec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Samtec High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Samtec High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.7.5 Samtec Recent Development

7.8 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd. High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd. High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.8.5 Shenzhen Sopto Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 TE Connectivity Corporation

7.9.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 TE Connectivity Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TE Connectivity Corporation High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TE Connectivity Corporation High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.9.5 TE Connectivity Corporation Recent Development

7.10 JPC Connectivity

7.10.1 JPC Connectivity Corporation Information

7.10.2 JPC Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JPC Connectivity High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JPC Connectivity High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.10.5 JPC Connectivity Recent Development

7.11 Pactech

7.11.1 Pactech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pactech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pactech High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pactech High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Products Offered

7.11.5 Pactech Recent Development

7.12 10gtek Transceivers

7.12.1 10gtek Transceivers Corporation Information

7.12.2 10gtek Transceivers Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 10gtek Transceivers High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 10gtek Transceivers Products Offered

7.12.5 10gtek Transceivers Recent Development

7.13 Volex

7.13.1 Volex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Volex Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Volex High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Volex Products Offered

7.13.5 Volex Recent Development

7.14 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne)

7.14.1 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne) High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne) Products Offered

7.14.5 Digital Data Communications GmbH (LevelOne) Recent Development

7.15 Molex, LLC

7.15.1 Molex, LLC Corporation Information

7.15.2 Molex, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Molex, LLC High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Molex, LLC Products Offered

7.15.5 Molex, LLC Recent Development

7.16 Panduit

7.16.1 Panduit Corporation Information

7.16.2 Panduit Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Panduit High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Panduit Products Offered

7.16.5 Panduit Recent Development

7.17 ProLabs Ltd

7.17.1 ProLabs Ltd Corporation Information

7.17.2 ProLabs Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ProLabs Ltd High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ProLabs Ltd Products Offered

7.17.5 ProLabs Ltd Recent Development

7.18 Solid Optics

7.18.1 Solid Optics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Solid Optics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Solid Optics High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Solid Optics Products Offered

7.18.5 Solid Optics Recent Development

7.19 Juniper Networks

7.19.1 Juniper Networks Corporation Information

7.19.2 Juniper Networks Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Juniper Networks High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Juniper Networks Products Offered

7.19.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

7.20 Cleveland Cable Company

7.20.1 Cleveland Cable Company Corporation Information

7.20.2 Cleveland Cable Company Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Cleveland Cable Company High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Cleveland Cable Company Products Offered

7.20.5 Cleveland Cable Company Recent Development

7.21 Hitachi

7.21.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hitachi High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hitachi Products Offered

7.21.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.22 3M

7.22.1 3M Corporation Information

7.22.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 3M High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 3M Products Offered

7.22.5 3M Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Distributors

8.3 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Distributors

8.5 High Speed Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

