Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2 Meters to 5 Meters

6 Meters to 10 Meters

Above 10 Meters

Segment by Application

Fully Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Besen International Group

Coroplast

Dyden Corporation

EV Charging Cables

EV Teison

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Phoenix Contact E-Mobility

Sinbon Electronics

Systems Wire and Cable

TE Connectivity

Leoni AG

Aptiv

Mobility House GmbH

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Product Introduction

1.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Industry Trends

1.5.2 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Drivers

1.5.3 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Challenges

1.5.4 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2 Meters to 5 Meters

2.1.2 6 Meters to 10 Meters

2.1.3 Above 10 Meters

2.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Fully Electric Vehicle

3.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle

3.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables in 2021

4.2.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Besen International Group

7.1.1 Besen International Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Besen International Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Besen International Group Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Besen International Group Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.1.5 Besen International Group Recent Development

7.2 Coroplast

7.2.1 Coroplast Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coroplast Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coroplast Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coroplast Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.2.5 Coroplast Recent Development

7.3 Dyden Corporation

7.3.1 Dyden Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dyden Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dyden Corporation Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dyden Corporation Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.3.5 Dyden Corporation Recent Development

7.4 EV Charging Cables

7.4.1 EV Charging Cables Corporation Information

7.4.2 EV Charging Cables Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EV Charging Cables Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EV Charging Cables Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.4.5 EV Charging Cables Recent Development

7.5 EV Teison

7.5.1 EV Teison Corporation Information

7.5.2 EV Teison Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 EV Teison Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 EV Teison Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.5.5 EV Teison Recent Development

7.6 General Cable Technologies Corporation

7.6.1 General Cable Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 General Cable Technologies Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 General Cable Technologies Corporation Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 General Cable Technologies Corporation Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.6.5 General Cable Technologies Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility

7.7.1 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility Corporation Information

7.7.2 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.7.5 Phoenix Contact E-Mobility Recent Development

7.8 Sinbon Electronics

7.8.1 Sinbon Electronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sinbon Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sinbon Electronics Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sinbon Electronics Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.8.5 Sinbon Electronics Recent Development

7.9 Systems Wire and Cable

7.9.1 Systems Wire and Cable Corporation Information

7.9.2 Systems Wire and Cable Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Systems Wire and Cable Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Systems Wire and Cable Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.9.5 Systems Wire and Cable Recent Development

7.10 TE Connectivity

7.10.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.10.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TE Connectivity Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TE Connectivity Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.10.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.11 Leoni AG

7.11.1 Leoni AG Corporation Information

7.11.2 Leoni AG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Leoni AG Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Leoni AG Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Products Offered

7.11.5 Leoni AG Recent Development

7.12 Aptiv

7.12.1 Aptiv Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aptiv Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Aptiv Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Aptiv Products Offered

7.12.5 Aptiv Recent Development

7.13 Mobility House GmbH

7.13.1 Mobility House GmbH Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mobility House GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mobility House GmbH Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mobility House GmbH Products Offered

7.13.5 Mobility House GmbH Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Distributors

8.3 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Production Mode & Process

8.4 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Sales Channels

8.4.2 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Distributors

8.5 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

