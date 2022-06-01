Hoist Controller Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Hoist Controller is the controller for a hoist.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Controller in global, including the following market information:
Global Hoist Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hoist Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hoist Controller companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hoist Controller market was valued at 72 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hoist Controller include Schneider Electric, Speed-O-Controls, Conductix-Wampfler USA, The Rowland Company, Uesco Cranes, Hoosier Cranervice Company, Demag Cranes & Components Corp., Eastern Electric Corporation and Eastern Electric Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hoist Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hoist Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hoist Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Control
Hydraulic Control
Others
Global Hoist Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hoist Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Automtive
Chemical
Mining
Construction
Others
Global Hoist Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hoist Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hoist Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hoist Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hoist Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hoist Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric
Speed-O-Controls
Conductix-Wampfler USA
The Rowland Company
Uesco Cranes
Hoosier Cranervice Company
Demag Cranes & Components Corp.
Eastern Electric Corporation
Magnetek
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hoist Controller Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hoist Controller Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hoist Controller Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hoist Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hoist Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hoist Controller Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hoist Controller Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hoist Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hoist Controller Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hoist Controller Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hoist Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hoist Controller Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Controller Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hoist Controller Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Controller Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hoist Controller Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
