HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Centrifugal Compressors are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbomachinery. For the application of HVAC, centrifugal compressors often supply the compression in water chillers cycles

This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Centrifugal Compressors in global, including the following market information:

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HVAC Centrifugal Compressors companies in 2021 (%)

The global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors market was valued at 799.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 962.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-Hermetic Refrigerant Cooled Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HVAC Centrifugal Compressors include Danfoss, Hitachi, GFA Compressors, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Celeroton, Howden Africa and Elliott Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HVAC Centrifugal Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market, by Component, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Component, 2021 (%)

Semi-Hermetic Refrigerant Cooled Compressor

Open Type Compressor Motors

Others

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Chemical

Energy

Food Industry

Construction

Others

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HVAC Centrifugal Compressors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HVAC Centrifugal Compressors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HVAC Centrifugal Compressors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HVAC Centrifugal Compressors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danfoss

Hitachi

GFA Compressors

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Celeroton

Howden Africa

Elliott Group

SKF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Component

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of

