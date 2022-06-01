Internal Olefins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Internal Olefins are class of higher alkenes with middle range carbon atoms from C10 to C13 which are synthesized from alpha olefins with range from C16 to C18 with terminal double bonds carbon atoms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internal Olefins in global, including the following market information:
Global Internal Olefins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Internal Olefins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Internal Olefins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internal Olefins market was valued at 1411.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil Drilling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Internal Olefins include Royal Dutch Shell, INEOS Oligomers, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Idemitsu Kosan and Shrieve Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Internal Olefins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internal Olefins Market, by Usage, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Usage, 2021 (%)
Oil Drilling
Surfactants
Lubricants
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceutical
Global Internal Olefins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Agricultural
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Internal Olefins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Internal Olefins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Internal Olefins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Internal Olefins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Internal Olefins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Royal Dutch Shell
INEOS Oligomers
Elevance Renewable Sciences
Sasol
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Idemitsu Kosan
Shrieve Chemical Company
SABIC
Infineum International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Internal Olefins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Usage
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Internal Olefins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Internal Olefins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Internal Olefins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Internal Olefins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Internal Olefins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Internal Olefins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Internal Olefins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Internal Olefins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Internal Olefins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Internal Olefins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Internal Olefins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Internal Olefins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internal Olefins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Internal Olefins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internal Olefins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Usage – Global Internal Olefins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
