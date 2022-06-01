Internal Olefins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Internal Olefins are class of higher alkenes with middle range carbon atoms from C10 to C13 which are synthesized from alpha olefins with range from C16 to C18 with terminal double bonds carbon atoms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Internal Olefins in global, including the following market information:

Global Internal Olefins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Internal Olefins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Internal Olefins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Internal Olefins market was valued at 1411.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil Drilling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Internal Olefins include Royal Dutch Shell, INEOS Oligomers, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Idemitsu Kosan and Shrieve Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Internal Olefins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Internal Olefins Market, by Usage, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Usage, 2021 (%)

Oil Drilling

Surfactants

Lubricants

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceutical

Global Internal Olefins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Internal Olefins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Internal Olefins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Internal Olefins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Internal Olefins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Internal Olefins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Internal Olefins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

INEOS Oligomers

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Sasol

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Idemitsu Kosan

Shrieve Chemical Company

SABIC

Infineum International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Internal Olefins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Usage

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Internal Olefins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Internal Olefins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Internal Olefins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Internal Olefins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Internal Olefins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Internal Olefins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Internal Olefins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Internal Olefins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Internal Olefins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Internal Olefins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Internal Olefins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Internal Olefins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internal Olefins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Internal Olefins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internal Olefins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Usage – Global Internal Olefins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028



