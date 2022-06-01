Telecom Application Program Interface Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Telecom Application Program Interface(API) enables a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services(VAS) application.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom Application Program Interface in Global, including the following market information:
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Telecom Application Program Interface market was valued at 23790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SMS, MMS and RCS API Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Telecom Application Program Interface include Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Huawei Technologies, LM Ericsson, Oracle Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, Axway Software, ZTE Soft Technology, Nexmo and Comverse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Telecom Application Program Interface companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SMS, MMS and RCS API
WebRTC API
Payment API
Location API
M2M and IoT API
Content Delivery API
Others
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Partner Developer
Enterprise Developer
Long-tail Developer
Internal Developer
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Telecom Application Program Interface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Telecom Application Program Interface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hewlett-Packard Development Co.
Huawei Technologies
LM Ericsson
Oracle Corp.
Alcatel-Lucent
Axway Software
ZTE Soft Technology
Nexmo
Comverse
Aepona
Fortumo OU
Twilio
Tropo
LocationSmart
ATT
Apigee Corp
Orage
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Telecom Application Program Interface Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Telecom Application Program Interface Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telecom Application Program Interface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Telecom Application Program Interface Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom Application Program Interface Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
