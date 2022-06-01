Telecom Application Program Interface Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Telecom Application Program Interface(API) enables a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services(VAS) application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom Application Program Interface in Global, including the following market information:

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Telecom Application Program Interface market was valued at 23790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SMS, MMS and RCS API Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Telecom Application Program Interface include Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Huawei Technologies, LM Ericsson, Oracle Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, Axway Software, ZTE Soft Technology, Nexmo and Comverse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Telecom Application Program Interface companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SMS, MMS and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Location API

M2M and IoT API

Content Delivery API

Others

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Partner Developer

Enterprise Developer

Long-tail Developer

Internal Developer

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Telecom Application Program Interface revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Telecom Application Program Interface revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hewlett-Packard Development Co.

Huawei Technologies

LM Ericsson

Oracle Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent

Axway Software

ZTE Soft Technology

Nexmo

Comverse

Aepona

Fortumo OU

Twilio

Tropo

LocationSmart

ATT

Apigee Corp

Orage

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telecom Application Program Interface Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Telecom Application Program Interface Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Telecom Application Program Interface Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Telecom Application Program Interface Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telecom Application Program Interface Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

