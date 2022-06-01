Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Attached Storage (NAS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market was valued at 18290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional NAS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Attached Storage (NAS) include ASUSTOR, Avere Systems, Broadberry Data Systems, Buffalo Americas, Cisco Systems, DELL EMC, D-Link Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation and Infortrend Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Network Attached Storage (NAS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional NAS

Scale-Out NAS

Others

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASUSTOR

Avere Systems

Broadberry Data Systems

Buffalo Americas

Cisco Systems

DELL EMC

D-Link Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Infortrend Technology

NetApp

Panasas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

