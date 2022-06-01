Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Attached Storage (NAS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market was valued at 18290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional NAS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Attached Storage (NAS) include ASUSTOR, Avere Systems, Broadberry Data Systems, Buffalo Americas, Cisco Systems, DELL EMC, D-Link Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation and Infortrend Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Attached Storage (NAS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional NAS
Scale-Out NAS
Others
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ASUSTOR
Avere Systems
Broadberry Data Systems
Buffalo Americas
Cisco Systems
DELL EMC
D-Link Corporation
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
Infortrend Technology
NetApp
Panasas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
