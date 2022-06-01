Nutritional Lipids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nutritional Lipids are widely utilized as highly stable emulsions to enhance nutrient content mainly in dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and food fortification applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutritional Lipids in global, including the following market information:

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nutritional Lipids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutritional Lipids market was valued at 6863.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9954.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Omega 3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutritional Lipids include DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Nordic Naturals, Croda International, FMC Corporation, BASF, Pharma Marine and Neptune Wellness Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nutritional Lipids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutritional Lipids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Omega 3

Omega 6

MCTs

Others

Global Nutritional Lipids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Food Fortification

Animal Nutrition

Others

Global Nutritional Lipids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nutritional Lipids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutritional Lipids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutritional Lipids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nutritional Lipids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nutritional Lipids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Nordic Naturals

Croda International

FMC Corporation

BASF

Pharma Marine

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Kerry Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nutritional Lipids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nutritional Lipids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nutritional Lipids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nutritional Lipids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nutritional Lipids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nutritional Lipids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nutritional Lipids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nutritional Lipids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nutritional Lipids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nutritional Lipids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nutritional Lipids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nutritional Lipids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nutritional Lipids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Lipids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nutritional Lipids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nutritional Lipids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nutritional Lipids Market Size

