Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Animals commonly suffer from different orthopedic conditions that result in abnormal movement, instability, lameness, and others. Orthopedic conditions such as hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, patella luxation, and others require a surgical procedure for the treatment of the condition. The treatment involves the administration of drugs along with the use of devices during the surgical procedure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment market was valued at 88720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cruciate Ligament Tear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment include Adobe Animal Hospital, Allandale Veterinary Hospital, Boca Park Animal Hospital, Broadleys Veterinary Hospital, Goddard Veterinary Group, Mars Incorporated, Northwest Veterinary Specialists, The Animal Medical Center and School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cruciate Ligament Tear

Patellar Luxation

Hip Dysplasia

Elbow Dysplasia

Bone Fracture

Osteoarthritis Management

Others

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dog

Cat

Other Animal Types

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adobe Animal Hospital

Allandale Veterinary Hospital

Boca Park Animal Hospital

Broadleys Veterinary Hospital

Goddard Veterinary Group

Mars Incorporated

Northwest Veterinary Specialists

The Animal Medical Center

School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)

Upper Canada Animal Hospital

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies

