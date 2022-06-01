Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Animals commonly suffer from different orthopedic conditions that result in abnormal movement, instability, lameness, and others. Orthopedic conditions such as hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, patella luxation, and others require a surgical procedure for the treatment of the condition. The treatment involves the administration of drugs along with the use of devices during the surgical procedure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment market was valued at 88720 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 111840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cruciate Ligament Tear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment include Adobe Animal Hospital, Allandale Veterinary Hospital, Boca Park Animal Hospital, Broadleys Veterinary Hospital, Goddard Veterinary Group, Mars Incorporated, Northwest Veterinary Specialists, The Animal Medical Center and School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cruciate Ligament Tear
Patellar Luxation
Hip Dysplasia
Elbow Dysplasia
Bone Fracture
Osteoarthritis Management
Others
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dog
Cat
Other Animal Types
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adobe Animal Hospital
Allandale Veterinary Hospital
Boca Park Animal Hospital
Broadleys Veterinary Hospital
Goddard Veterinary Group
Mars Incorporated
Northwest Veterinary Specialists
The Animal Medical Center
School of Veterinary Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)
Upper Canada Animal Hospital
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of G
