Torsion Testers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Torsion Testers is used to measure the torsional properties of metals, plastics, textiles, adhesives, medical devices and many other products and components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torsion Testers in global, including the following market information:

Global Torsion Testers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Torsion Testers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Torsion Testers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Torsion Testers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Capacity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Torsion Testers include Instron, ADMET, Tinius Olsen, ZwickRoell, SHIMADZU, MTS, Qualitest, GUNT and TesT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Torsion Testers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Torsion Testers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Torsion Testers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Capacity

Medium Capacity

Global Torsion Testers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Torsion Testers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biomedical

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Torsion Testers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Torsion Testers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Torsion Testers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Torsion Testers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Torsion Testers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Torsion Testers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Instron

ADMET

Tinius Olsen

ZwickRoell

SHIMADZU

MTS

Qualitest

GUNT

TesT

FORM+TEST

Ratnakar Enterprises

Gotech Testing

LMATS

Ruhlamat

