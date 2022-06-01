Paint Rollers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Paint Roller is a paint application tool used for painting large flat surfaces rapidly and efficiently.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Rollers in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint Rollers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint Rollers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Paint Rollers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint Rollers market was valued at 2389.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2990.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Woven Paint Rollers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint Rollers include Gordon Brush, Purdy, Anderson Products, Hyde Tools, Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing, Warner Manufacturing Company, Quali-Tech Manufacturing and Wooster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paint Rollers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint Rollers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paint Rollers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Woven Paint Rollers

Knit Paint Rollers

Others

Global Paint Rollers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paint Rollers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Appliances

Furniture

Others

Global Paint Rollers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paint Rollers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint Rollers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint Rollers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint Rollers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Paint Rollers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gordon Brush

Purdy

Anderson Products

Hyde Tools

Premier Paint Roller Manufacturing

Warner Manufacturing Company

Quali-Tech Manufacturing

Wooster

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint Rollers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paint Rollers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paint Rollers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paint Rollers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paint Rollers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paint Rollers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint Rollers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paint Rollers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paint Rollers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paint Rollers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paint Rollers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint Rollers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint Rollers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Rollers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint Rollers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Rollers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paint Rollers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Woven Paint Rollers

4.1.3 Knit Paint Rollers

