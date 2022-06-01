Platelet and Plasma Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Platelets, also called thrombocytes, are a component of blood whose function (along with the coagulation factors) is to react to bleeding from blood vessel injury by clumping, thereby initiating a blood clot. Plasma is a yellowish coloured liquid component of blood that normally holds the blood cells in whole blood in suspension; this makes plasma the extracellular matrix of blood cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Platelet and Plasma in Global, including the following market information:

Global Platelet and Plasma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Platelet and Plasma market was valued at 5228.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6129 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Platelet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Platelet and Plasma include America?s Blood Centers, American Red Cross, American Association of Blood Banks, Blood Centers of America, Brazilian Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross, European Blood Alliance, French Red Cross and German Red Cross, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Platelet and Plasma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Platelet and Plasma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Platelet

Plasma

Global Platelet and Plasma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hosptials

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Platelet and Plasma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Platelet and Plasma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Platelet and Plasma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

America?s Blood Centers

American Red Cross

American Association of Blood Banks

Blood Centers of America

Brazilian Red Cross

Canadian Red Cross

European Blood Alliance

French Red Cross

German Red Cross

Indian Red Cross

Italian Red Cross

Red Cross Society of China

Saudi Red Crescent Authority

South African Red Cross Society

