Platelet and Plasma Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Platelets, also called thrombocytes, are a component of blood whose function (along with the coagulation factors) is to react to bleeding from blood vessel injury by clumping, thereby initiating a blood clot. Plasma is a yellowish coloured liquid component of blood that normally holds the blood cells in whole blood in suspension; this makes plasma the extracellular matrix of blood cells.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Platelet and Plasma in Global, including the following market information:
Global Platelet and Plasma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Platelet and Plasma market was valued at 5228.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6129 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Platelet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Platelet and Plasma include America?s Blood Centers, American Red Cross, American Association of Blood Banks, Blood Centers of America, Brazilian Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross, European Blood Alliance, French Red Cross and German Red Cross, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Platelet and Plasma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Platelet and Plasma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Platelet
Plasma
Global Platelet and Plasma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hosptials
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Others
Global Platelet and Plasma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Platelet and Plasma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Platelet and Plasma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Platelet and Plasma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
America?s Blood Centers
American Red Cross
American Association of Blood Banks
Blood Centers of America
Brazilian Red Cross
Canadian Red Cross
European Blood Alliance
French Red Cross
German Red Cross
Indian Red Cross
Italian Red Cross
Red Cross Society of China
Saudi Red Crescent Authority
South African Red Cross Society
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Platelet and Plasma Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Platelet and Plasma Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Platelet and Plasma Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Platelet and Plasma Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Platelet and Plasma Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Platelet and Plasma Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Platelet and Plasma Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Platelet and Plasma Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Platelet and Plasma Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Platelet and Plasma Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platelet and Plasma Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Platelet and Plasma Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Platelet and Plasma Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Platelet and
