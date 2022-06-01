Salmeterol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Salmeterol (also known as SEREVENT) is an adrenergic receptor agonist, which is mostly prescribed for the prevention and maintenance of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The drug has a 12-hour duration of action and thus is more beneficial than short-acting beta2- agonists.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Salmeterol in global, including the following market information:
Global Salmeterol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Salmeterol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Salmeterol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Salmeterol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Asthma Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Salmeterol include Lupin Limited, MidasCare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, GlaxoSmithKline, Intas Pharmaceuticals, NATCO Pharma Limited, INVENT FARMA HOLDING SPAIN, Mylan and Redwing Pharma and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Salmeterol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Salmeterol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salmeterol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Asthma
Bronchospasm
COPD
Others
Global Salmeterol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salmeterol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinical Research Institutes
Hospital
Surgical Centers
Others
Global Salmeterol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Salmeterol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Salmeterol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Salmeterol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Salmeterol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Salmeterol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lupin Limited
MidasCare
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
GlaxoSmithKline
Intas Pharmaceuticals
NATCO Pharma Limited
INVENT FARMA HOLDING SPAIN
Mylan
Redwing Pharma
Axa Parenterals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Salmeterol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Salmeterol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Salmeterol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Salmeterol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Salmeterol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Salmeterol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Salmeterol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Salmeterol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Salmeterol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Salmeterol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Salmeterol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Salmeterol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Salmeterol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salmeterol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Salmeterol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Salmeterol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Salmeterol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Asthma
4.1.3 Bronchospasm
4.1.4 COPD
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Gl
