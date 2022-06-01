Power Transmission Component Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Power Transmission Components are a sort of components provide transmission between power source and function device.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transmission Component in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Transmission Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Transmission Component Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Transmission Component companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Transmission Component market was valued at 60790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Transmission Component include ABB, Toshiba, EATON, Siemens, Crompton Greaves, General Electric, Hitachi, Schneider Electric and Mitsubishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Transmission Component manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Transmission Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transformer
Circuit Breaker
Insulator
Arrestor
Transmission Line
Transmission Tower
Others
Global Power Transmission Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy
Industrial
Military & Defense
Others
Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Transmission Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Transmission Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Transmission Component sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Transmission Component sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Toshiba
EATON
Siemens
Crompton Greaves
General Electric
Hitachi
Schneider Electric
Mitsubishi
Hyundai
BHEL
Emerson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Transmission Component Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Transmission Component Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Transmission Component Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Transmission Component Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Transmission Component Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Transmission Component Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Transmission Component Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Transmission Component Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Transmission Component Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Transmission Component Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Transmission Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Transmission Component Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Transmission Component Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Transmission Component Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Transmission Component Companies
