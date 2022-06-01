Power Transmission Component Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power Transmission Components are a sort of components provide transmission between power source and function device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transmission Component in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Transmission Component Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Transmission Component Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Transmission Component companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Transmission Component market was valued at 60790 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Transmission Component include ABB, Toshiba, EATON, Siemens, Crompton Greaves, General Electric, Hitachi, Schneider Electric and Mitsubishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Transmission Component manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Transmission Component Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transformer

Circuit Breaker

Insulator

Arrestor

Transmission Line

Transmission Tower

Others

Global Power Transmission Component Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transmission Component Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Transmission Component revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Transmission Component revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Transmission Component sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Transmission Component sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Toshiba

EATON

Siemens

Crompton Greaves

General Electric

Hitachi

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

BHEL

Emerson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Transmission Component Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Transmission Component Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Transmission Component Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Transmission Component Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Transmission Component Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Transmission Component Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Transmission Component Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Transmission Component Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Transmission Component Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Transmission Component Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Transmission Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Transmission Component Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Transmission Component Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Transmission Component Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Transmission Component Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

