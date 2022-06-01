Metallography Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metallographic equipment or metallography sample preparation equipment has been designed to minimize damage or to remove both surface and subsurface damage to the metallographic specimens microstructure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallography Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Metallography Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metallography Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metallography Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallography Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Abrasive and Precision Cutters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallography Equipment include ATM, PACE Technologies, Buehler, Qualitest, Struers, Torontech, Aptex, Chennai Metco and Allied High Tech Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallography Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallography Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Abrasive and Precision Cutters
Mounting Presses
Grinding and Polishing Systems
Petrography Equipment
Spectroscopy Sample Preparation Systems
Metallurgical Microscopes
Global Metallography Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Ceramics
Electronic Components
Crystals
Composites
Biomaterials
Sintered Carbides
Minerals
Others
Global Metallography Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metallography Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metallography Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metallography Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metallography Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ATM
PACE Technologies
Buehler
Qualitest
Struers
Torontech
Aptex
Chennai Metco
Allied High Tech Products
MetLab
ALD Vacuum Technologies
Vision Engineering
Ultraflex Power Technologies
Mark V Laboratory
Dayton T. Brown
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallography Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallography Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallography Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallography Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallography Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallography Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallography Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallography Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallography Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallography Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallography Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallography Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallography Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallography Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallography Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallography Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
