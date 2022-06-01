Metallography Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallographic equipment or metallography sample preparation equipment has been designed to minimize damage or to remove both surface and subsurface damage to the metallographic specimens microstructure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallography Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallography Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallography Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metallography Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallography Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abrasive and Precision Cutters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallography Equipment include ATM, PACE Technologies, Buehler, Qualitest, Struers, Torontech, Aptex, Chennai Metco and Allied High Tech Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallography Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallography Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abrasive and Precision Cutters

Mounting Presses

Grinding and Polishing Systems

Petrography Equipment

Spectroscopy Sample Preparation Systems

Metallurgical Microscopes

Global Metallography Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metals

Ceramics

Electronic Components

Crystals

Composites

Biomaterials

Sintered Carbides

Minerals

Others

Global Metallography Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metallography Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallography Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallography Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallography Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metallography Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ATM

PACE Technologies

Buehler

Qualitest

Struers

Torontech

Aptex

Chennai Metco

Allied High Tech Products

MetLab

ALD Vacuum Technologies

Vision Engineering

Ultraflex Power Technologies

Mark V Laboratory

Dayton T. Brown

Pace Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metallography Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metallography Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metallography Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metallography Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metallography Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metallography Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metallography Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metallography Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metallography Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metallography Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metallography Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallography Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallography Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallography Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallography Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallography Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

