Metagenomics Sequencing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metagenomics is the process of cloning and analyzing the genomes of an organism without culturing them in a community.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metagenomics Sequencing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metagenomics Sequencing market was valued at 854.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1584.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instrument and Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metagenomics Sequencing include Agilent Technologies, Enterome SA, F. Hoffmann, Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, PerkinElmer, Qiagen and Swift Biosciences and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metagenomics Sequencing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Instrument and Software
Consumables
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infectious Disease Diagnosis
Environmental Remediation
Gut Microbe Characterization
Biotechnology
Biofuel
Agriculture
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metagenomics Sequencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metagenomics Sequencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Agilent Technologies
Enterome SA
F. Hoffmann
Illumina
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences of California
PerkinElmer
Qiagen
Swift Biosciences
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metagenomics Sequencing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metagenomics Sequencing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metagenomics Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metagenomics Sequencing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metagenomics Sequencing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metagenomics Sequencing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metagenomics Sequencing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metagenomics Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metagenomics Sequencing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metagenomics Sequencing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
