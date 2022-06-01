Metagenomics Sequencing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metagenomics is the process of cloning and analyzing the genomes of an organism without culturing them in a community.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metagenomics Sequencing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metagenomics Sequencing market was valued at 854.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1584.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instrument and Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metagenomics Sequencing include Agilent Technologies, Enterome SA, F. Hoffmann, Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, PerkinElmer, Qiagen and Swift Biosciences and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metagenomics Sequencing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instrument and Software

Consumables

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterization

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metagenomics Sequencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metagenomics Sequencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agilent Technologies

Enterome SA

F. Hoffmann

Illumina

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Swift Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

