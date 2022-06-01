Optical Comparators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An optical comparator is a device that applies the principles of optics to the inspection of manufactured parts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Comparators in global, including the following market information:
Global Optical Comparators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Optical Comparators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Optical Comparators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Optical Comparators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Profile Illumination Optical Comparator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Comparators include Qualitest, Dorsey Metrology, Nikon Metrology, Starrett, Mitutoyo, ST Industries, Inspec, Fowler and AA JANSSON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optical Comparators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Comparators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Comparators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Profile Illumination Optical Comparator
Surface Illumination Optical Comparator
Global Optical Comparators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Comparators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Automotive
Aerospace & Aeronautics
Manufacturing
Military
Others
Global Optical Comparators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Comparators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Optical Comparators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Optical Comparators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Optical Comparators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Optical Comparators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Qualitest
Dorsey Metrology
Nikon Metrology
Starrett
Mitutoyo
ST Industries
Inspec
Fowler
AA JANSSON
KEYENCE
Jerpbak-Bayless
Surplus Record Machinery & Equipment Directory
Precision Gage
Barcor
United Standard Industries
Paleo-Tech
OPTIMAX Imaging Inspection & Measurement
Spectrum Metrology
