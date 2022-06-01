Printed Cartons Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A carton is a box or container usually made of paperboard and sometimes of corrugated fiberboard. Many types of cartons are used in packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Cartons in global, including the following market information:
Global Printed Cartons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Printed Cartons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Printed Cartons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Printed Cartons market was valued at 122960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 149910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paperboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Printed Cartons include All Packaging Company, Amcor, Ariba & Company (Mumbai), D S Smith, Guangzhou Yifeng Printing & Packaging Company, Huhtamaki Group, Lithoflex, Refresco Group and SIG Combibloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Printed Cartons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Printed Cartons Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Paperboard
Corrugated Board
Kraft Board
Coated Paper
Liquid Board
Others
Global Printed Cartons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Cartons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Homecare
Healthcare
Hardware and Electronics
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Others
Global Printed Cartons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Printed Cartons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Printed Cartons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Printed Cartons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Printed Cartons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Printed Cartons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
All Packaging Company
Amcor
Ariba & Company (Mumbai)
D S Smith
Guangzhou Yifeng Printing & Packaging Company
Huhtamaki Group
Lithoflex
Refresco Group
SIG Combibloc
Winston Packaging
Smurfit Kappa Group
WestRock Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Cartons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printed Cartons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printed Cartons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printed Cartons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printed Cartons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printed Cartons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printed Cartons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printed Cartons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printed Cartons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printed Cartons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printed Cartons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Cartons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Cartons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Cartons Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printed Cartons Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Cartons Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Printed Cartons Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Paper
