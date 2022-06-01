Warehouse Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A warehouse generally refers to a place where storage facilities are used to concentrate, collate, store and distribute articles (materials).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse in Global, including the following market information:

Global Warehouse Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warehouse market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Warehouse Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warehouse include CWT, GKE, Accessworld, Steinweg, Glprop, Macquarie Group, AMB, Hnagroup and JD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Warehouse companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warehouse Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warehouse Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Warehouse

Intelligent Warehouse

Global Warehouse Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Warehouse Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machining

Transfering

Storing

Global Warehouse Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Warehouse Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warehouse revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warehouse revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CWT

GKE

Accessworld

Steinweg

Glprop

Macquarie Group

AMB

Hnagroup

JD

SF-Express

