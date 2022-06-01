Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) is a particular type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), used to protect the individual wearer against the inhalation of hazardous substances in the workplace air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Protective Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Respiratory Protective Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Respiratory Protective Equipment market was valued at 6974.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9612.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Positive-Pressure Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Protective Equipment include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Honeywell International, RPB Safety, Bullard, Delta Plus Group, The Gerson Company and ILC Dover, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Respiratory Protective Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Positive-Pressure Equipment

Negative-Pressure Equipment

Others

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

Militray

Others

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Respiratory Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Respiratory Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Respiratory Protective Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Respiratory Protective Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA)

Honeywell International

RPB Safety

Bullard

Delta Plus Group

The Gerson Company

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Private

Kimberley Clark Corporation

Polison Corporation

Shigematsu Works Company

Uvex Safety Group

