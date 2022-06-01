Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam is the chemical compound which is mostly extruded by isocyanate resins and polyol and also known as closed cell spray polyurethane foam.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam market was valued at 668.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 853.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam include BASF Corporation, Lapolla Industries, Bayer Material Science, NCFI Polyurethanes, Icynene, Demilec, Premium Spray Products, Rhino Linings Corporation and CertainTeed Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Usage, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Usage, 2021 (%)

Wall

Roof

Floor

Others

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Chemical

Transportation

Others

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF Corporation

Lapolla Industries

Bayer Material Science

NCFI Polyurethanes

Icynene

Demilec

Premium Spray Products

Rhino Linings Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

DowDuPont

