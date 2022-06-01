Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam is the chemical compound which is mostly extruded by isocyanate resins and polyol and also known as closed cell spray polyurethane foam.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam market was valued at 668.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 853.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam include BASF Corporation, Lapolla Industries, Bayer Material Science, NCFI Polyurethanes, Icynene, Demilec, Premium Spray Products, Rhino Linings Corporation and CertainTeed Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Usage, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Usage, 2021 (%)
Wall
Roof
Floor
Others
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Industrial
Chemical
Transportation
Others
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF Corporation
Lapolla Industries
Bayer Material Science
NCFI Polyurethanes
Icynene
Demilec
Premium Spray Products
Rhino Linings Corporation
CertainTeed Corporation
DowDuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Usage
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Companies
3.
