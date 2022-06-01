Women Innerwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The bra (French: Brassi e re) is a kind of clothing, also known as the chest, the bra, the bra, the bra a, the breasts, the masks, the bras, the bra, and sometimes the “underwear”, which is called “inner beauty”, and its function is to cover and support the breasts. It is usually used for women, but there are also a few men’s bra for men. The term “bra” is derived from France. It is called “Brassi re”, but now it is commonly referred to as “Bra”.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Women Innerwear in global, including the following market information:
Global Women Innerwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Women Innerwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Women Innerwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Women Innerwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bra Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Women Innerwear include Laperla, Chantelle, Lise Charmel, Triumph, Bordelle, La Senza, Aubade, Fleur Of England and Agent Provocateur, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Women Innerwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Women Innerwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women Innerwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bra
Others
Global Women Innerwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women Innerwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Sleeping
For Entertaining
Others
Global Women Innerwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Women Innerwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Women Innerwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Women Innerwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Women Innerwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Women Innerwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Laperla
Chantelle
Lise Charmel
Triumph
Bordelle
La Senza
Aubade
Fleur Of England
Agent Provocateur
Pleasurements
Myla
Victoria’s Secret
Carine Gilson
Kisskill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Women Innerwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Women Innerwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Women Innerwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Women Innerwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Women Innerwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Women Innerwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Women Innerwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Women Innerwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Women Innerwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Women Innerwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Women Innerwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Women Innerwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Women Innerwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women Innerwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Women Innerwear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Women Innerwear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Women Innerwear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bra
