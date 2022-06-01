Food Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The industry taking food as a product and retail sales as its main sales method
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Retail in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Retail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Food Retail companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Retail market was valued at 6378020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8790260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Internet Sales Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Retail include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kroger, Carrefour, Tesco, Metro, Albertsons, Auchan Holding, Royal Ahold Delhaize and Seven&I, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Retail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Internet Sales
Store Sales
Global Food Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
To Ending Consumers
Others
Global Food Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Retail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Food Retail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Kroger
Carrefour
Tesco
Metro
Albertsons
Auchan Holding
Royal Ahold Delhaize
Seven&I
Finatis
Westfamers
Walmat
McDonalds
KFC
BurgerKing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Retail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Retail Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Retail Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Retail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Retail Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Retail Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Retail Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Retail Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Retail Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Internet Sales
4.1.3 Store Sales
4.2 By Type – Global Food Retail R
