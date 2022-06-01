Food Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The industry taking food as a product and retail sales as its main sales method

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Retail in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Retail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Food Retail companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Retail market was valued at 6378020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8790260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Internet Sales Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Retail include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kroger, Carrefour, Tesco, Metro, Albertsons, Auchan Holding, Royal Ahold Delhaize and Seven&I, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Retail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Internet Sales

Store Sales

Global Food Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

To Ending Consumers

Ad

Others

Global Food Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Food Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Retail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Food Retail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Kroger

Carrefour

Tesco

Metro

Albertsons

Auchan Holding

Royal Ahold Delhaize

Seven&I

Finatis

Westfamers

Walmat

McDonalds

KFC

BurgerKing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Retail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Retail Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Retail Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Retail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Retail Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Retail Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Retail Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Retail Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Retail Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Internet Sales

4.1.3 Store Sales

4.2 By Type – Global Food Retail R

