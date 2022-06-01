Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile value-added service is the service that the mobile operators can choose to use on the basis of mobile basic business (voice service) for different user groups and market needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? market was valued at 637360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1334940 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SMS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? include AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Telefonica, Softbank and Vodafone and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SMS

MMS

Mobile Money

Mobile Infotainment

Others

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

China Telecom

Telefonica

Softbank

Vodafone

Orange

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies

