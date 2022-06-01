Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile value-added service is the service that the mobile operators can choose to use on the basis of mobile basic business (voice service) for different user groups and market needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? market was valued at 637360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1334940 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SMS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? include AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, Telefonica, Softbank and Vodafone and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SMS
MMS
Mobile Money
Mobile Infotainment
Others
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Use
Commercial Use
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AT&T
Verizon
China Mobile
NTT
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
Telefonica
Softbank
Vodafone
Orange
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Value Added Services?MVAS? Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414