Smoke Pressure System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Somke Pressure Systems help in restricting the spreading of smoke to nearby areas by maintaining the pressure within the escape route, which is usually higher than that in the adjacent spaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smoke Pressure System in global, including the following market information:
Global Smoke Pressure System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smoke Pressure System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smoke Pressure System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smoke Pressure System market was valued at 374.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 450.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roof Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smoke Pressure System include Air Pressure Solutions, Belimo Aircontrols, Blauberg Ventilatoren, Colt, Crossflow, Kingspan Group, GSBmbH, Greenheck Fan Corporation and Priorit and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smoke Pressure System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smoke Pressure System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smoke Pressure System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Roof Mounted
Wall Mounted
Global Smoke Pressure System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smoke Pressure System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commerical
Utility
Others
Global Smoke Pressure System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smoke Pressure System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smoke Pressure System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smoke Pressure System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smoke Pressure System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smoke Pressure System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Pressure Solutions
Belimo Aircontrols
Blauberg Ventilatoren
Colt
Crossflow
Kingspan Group
GSBmbH
Greenheck Fan Corporation
Priorit
Sodeca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smoke Pressure System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smoke Pressure System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smoke Pressure System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smoke Pressure System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smoke Pressure System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smoke Pressure System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smoke Pressure System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smoke Pressure System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smoke Pressure System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smoke Pressure System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smoke Pressure System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smoke Pressure System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smoke Pressure System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smoke Pressure System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smoke Pressure System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smoke Pressure System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
