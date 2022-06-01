Art Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artists have many different types of art paper to choose from, ranging from super-smooth surfaces to very rough, “toothy” papers. Choosing a kind of good art paper is very important for them.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Art Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Art Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Art Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Art Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Art Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Uncoated Art Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Art Paper include Canson, Hahnem?hle, Strathmore, Arches Paper, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, St Cuthberts Mill Paper, Symbio, Legion Paper and Stora Enso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Art Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Art Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Uncoated Art Paper

Coated Art Paper

Global Art Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Art Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Art Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Art Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Art Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Art Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canson

Hahnem?hle

Strathmore

Arches Paper

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries

St Cuthberts Mill Paper

Symbio

Legion Paper

Stora Enso

Moorim

Malu Paper Mills

JK Paper

International Paper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Art Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Art Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Art Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Art Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Art Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Art Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Art Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Art Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Art Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Art Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Art Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Art Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Art Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Art Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Art Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Art Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Art Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Uncoated Art Paper

4.1.3 Coated Art Paper

4.2 By Type – Global Art Paper Revenue & Forecasts



