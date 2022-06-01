Art Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artists have many different types of art paper to choose from, ranging from super-smooth surfaces to very rough, “toothy” papers. Choosing a kind of good art paper is very important for them.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Art Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Art Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Art Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Art Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Art Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Uncoated Art Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Art Paper include Canson, Hahnem?hle, Strathmore, Arches Paper, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries, St Cuthberts Mill Paper, Symbio, Legion Paper and Stora Enso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Art Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Art Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Uncoated Art Paper
Coated Art Paper
Global Art Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Art Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Art Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Art Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Art Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Art Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Art Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Canson
Hahnem?hle
Strathmore
Arches Paper
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries
St Cuthberts Mill Paper
Symbio
Legion Paper
Stora Enso
Moorim
Malu Paper Mills
JK Paper
International Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Art Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Art Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Art Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Art Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Art Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Art Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Art Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Art Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Art Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Art Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Art Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Art Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Art Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Art Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Art Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Art Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Art Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Uncoated Art Paper
4.1.3 Coated Art Paper
4.2 By Type – Global Art Paper Revenue & Forecasts
